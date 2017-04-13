13 Reasons Why premiered on Netflix at the end of March and has already become a phenomenon. Praised for the refreshing way it looks at the pressures of life for the average high schooler, the series made some bold moves as it told the story of 16-year-old Hannah Baker, a high schooler who killed herself after a series of events proved a catastrophic mix that was too much for her to endure.

The series is yet to be renewed for a second season though many fans are calling for it to be announced as soon as possible. So, until news of a second season is made public, here is everything we know about 13 Reasons Why Season 1:

'13 Reasons Why' Season 1 Trailer

Take a look at the 13 Reasons Why Season 1 trailer below and get acquainted with Hannah, Clay and the premise for the whole series:

'13 Reasons Why' Season 1 Premiere Date: When Is It Airing?

  • 13 Reasons Why Season 1 premiered on Netflix on March 31st and is available to watch now.

'13 Reasons Why' Season 1 Plot: What's It About?

13 Reasons Why has a dark, twisty and thoroughly interesting plot, and makes for enormously refreshing TV aimed at a young adult audience. Take a look at the Season 1 plot below:

Based on the best-selling books by Jay Asher, 13 Reasons Why follows teenager Clay Jensen as he returns home from school to find a mysterious box with his name on it lying on his porch. Inside he discovers cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker—his classmate and crush—who tragically committed suicide two weeks earlier. On tape, Hannah explains that there are thirteen reasons why she decided to end her life. Will Clay be one of them? If he listens, he’ll find out how he made the list. Through Hannah and Clay’s dual narratives, 13 Reasons Why weaves an intricate and heart wrenching story of teenage life that will deeply affect viewers.

'13 Reasons Why' Season 1 Cast & Characters: Who's In It?

Filled with newcomers and familiar faces, the is stacked with talent who really make this series an endearing tale. Take a look below at the 13 Reasons Why Season 1 cast and characters below:

  • Katherine Langford — Hannah Baker
  • Dylan Minnette — Clay Jensen
  • Kate Walsh — Mrs. Baker
  • Brian D’Arcy James — Mr. Baker
  • Christian Navarro — Tony
  • Miles Heizer — Alex Standall
  • Brandon Flynn — Justin Foley
  • Justin Prentice — Bryce Walker
  • Alisha Boe — Jessica Davis
  • Devin Druid — Tyler
  • Tommy Dorfman — Ryan Shaver

'13 Reasons Why' Season 1 Theories

Although 13 Reasons Why neatly brings Hannah's story to an end, there were still many unanswered questions about many of the other characters or even Hannah's actions in the first place. Here are a few theories on where the series might go next:

Where To Watch '13 Reasons Why' Season 1 Online

You can watch the entirety of 13 Reasons Why Season 1 online at Netflix.