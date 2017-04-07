As far as being blessed with superpowers goes, the ability to talk to fish might not be top of anyone's list — but in an ocean filled with formulaic, visually bland superhero movies, the #DCEU's solo Aquaman movie is shaping up to be pretty exciting.
As the only DC movie coming in 2018, it's solely on the huge shoulders of Jason Momoa and director James Wan to make Aquaman something special. Let's take a look at everything we know so far about Aquaman, from news, rumors and spoilers to cast and characters, release dates and spoilers.
'Aquaman' Trailer
There's no Aquaman trailer yet (the movie shoots this summer in Australia and Italy, among other places), but he's all over the #JusticeLeague trailer. If he kills it in Zack Snyder's movie, expect every fanboy in the world to be wet for Aquaman.
Justice League has a release date of November 17, 2017.
'Aquaman' Release Date
Aquaman hits theaters December 21, 2018. The release date is a direct clash with Disney's live-action Mary Poppins Returns (starring Emily Blunt), and chances are it'll be a close fight between both to land the title of Christmas box office king.
'Aquaman' Plot
Right now we know pretty much nothing about the Aquaman plot, but needless to say as the first time he's been portrayed in a live-action movie, you can expect Arthur Curry's origin story to get a look in.
'Aquaman' Cast & Characters
One thing we do is that the Aquaman cast is already pretty spectacular. Here's who's playing who so far:
- Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman
- Amber Heard plays Mera
- Patrick Wilson plays Orm/Ocean Master
- Willem Dafoe plays Nuidis Vulko
- Nicole Kidman plays Atlanna
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays Black Mantis
- Temuera Morrison plays Aquaman's father
With major Hollywood royalty like Kidman and Dafoe on board, the pressure is on for James Wan to deliver a movie worthy of its killer cast.
'Aquaman' Filming Locations
Aquaman begins shooting May 22, 2017 in Queensland, Australia. The movie receives $22m in tax credits for shooting in the Gold Coast region. A second confirmed filming location is the Italian isle of Sicily, later in Summer.
Where To Watch 'Aquaman' Online
If you're looking for somewhere to watch Aquaman online, I'm afraid you're wasting your time — considering its release date is December 2018, a Digital HD and Blu-ray release will probably follow around May 2019.
Latest 'Aquaman' News
Check below for a regularly updated selection of the latest Aquaman news.