Now that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 3 is officially a go, welcome to your No. 1 page for all the latest updates in cast and character information. Keep scrolling all the way to the bottom for the latest #CrazyExGirlfriend cast and characters news!
'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Season 3 Cast & Characters: Who Is In It?
Rebecca Bunch - Rachel Bloom
The 30-year-old Rachel Bloom is a tour de force on the set of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Not only does she star in the show as the anxiety-addled Rebecca Bunch, but she writes music and executive produces the whole shebang.
Josh Chan - Vincent Rodriguez III
Vincent Rodriguez III is a 34-year-old California native who spent a decade pounding the pavement in NYC before landing the romantic lead on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
Paula Proctor - Donna Lynne Champlin
When Champlin first saw the script for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, she was amazed to find a character so much like her in real life. From her perfect comedic delivery to her stellar and versatile vocal chords, she's Paula through and through.
Darryl Whitefeather - Pete Gardner
Heather Davis - Vella Lovell
Vella Lovell might be even cooler IRL than her on-screen counterpart, Heather Davis. Lovell graduated from NYU and Juilliard, and has tried her hand at everything from Shakespeare in the Park to College Humor sketches before landing her role in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
Valencia Perez - Gabrielle Ruiz
Gabrielle Ruiz spent most of her career on Broadway before landing the role of Valencia. She might fool you into thinking she's a yoga pro like her on-screen counterpart, but really, her background is in dance.
Nathaniel Plimpton III - Scott Michael Foster
Scott Michael Foster may have joined the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend cast as a guest star, but he's just been upgraded to series regular! So expect to be seeing a lot more of Nathaniel Plimpton III in Season 3.
White Josh - David Hull
Like Foster, David Hull was also promoted from guest star to recurring role as one of the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 3 characters.
More 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Season 3 Cast & Characters
- Hector - Erick Lopez
- Scott Proctor - Steve Monroe
- Mrs. Hernandez - Gina Gallego
- Naomi Bunch - Tovah Feldshuh
- Father Brah - Rene Gube
- Chris - Jacob Guenther
- Dr. Noelle Akopian - Michael Hyatt
- Karen - Stephnie Weir
- Maya - Ester Povitsky
- Jim - Burl Moseley
- George - Danny Jolles
- Young Rebecca - Ava Acres
- Trent Maddock - Paul Welsh
- Sunil Odhav - Parvesh Cheena
- Audra Levine - Rachel Grate