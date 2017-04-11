Fargo Season 3 is just around the corner, and although for us the ice is finally unthawing, winter is still in full swing for the residents of Fargo, North Dakota. The Fargo Season 3 promos have been coming thick and fast, so make sure you scoop up every nugget they have to offer by checking out all the Fargo Season 3 promos below:
1. "Bang," The Deflating Santa
Someone's sabotaging Santa. But who?
2. "AC," Through The Radiator
What's out there, hiding in the dark?
3. "Never Ignore The Warning Signs," First Look At Ewan McGregor's Ray Stussy
Ray Stussy and Nikki Swango are out of that restaurant faster than you can fry and egg after spotting Sheriff Gloria Burgle dining with her son. But it's the ominous sign outside, flickering from "DINER" to "DIE," that they should be paying attention to.
4. "The Law," A Failed Urinalysis Report
Yep, someone failed their urinalysis test.
5. "Lost," The Radiator Is Found!
Remember the radiator from promo No. 2? Looks like it ended up in the middle of the road, but how?
6. "OK, Well Then," Those Pesky Automatic Doors
Automatic doors, eh?
7. "Stamp," First Look At Emmit Stussy
Emmit's stamp collection he tricked his brother into giving to him all those years ago looks to be a sinister hobby.
8. "Police Line-Up," Parka Addition
You know you live in Fargo when your parka is your key identifier.
9. "Missed Call," Someone's Buried In the Snow
Looks like we've got a body under that snow pile.
10. "Cast Spotlight," First Look At Three New Characters
All the characters get their time to say a few words.
11. "World," Gloria's On The Case, Vargas Is Sinister AF, And Emmit's Woeful
Emmit seems a bit distressed by his new "partners."
12. "Hi," Nikki And Ray First Say "Hi"
Ray will go to any lengths for Nikki, even theft to buy her a ring.