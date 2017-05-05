As we're nearing the end of the Kingsroad for Jon, Daenerys, Tyrion and the rest, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that HBO is eager to prolong the success of their most popular show ever, Game of Thrones. Rumors and speculation for a potential #GameOfThrones spin-off have been flying for years now, gaining traction over the last few months as the show writers and various HBO execs came forward and confirmed the idea officially.
Keep scrolling to find all the latest stories about ideas for the Game of Thrones spin-off!
Game of Thrones creators Benioff and Weiss appeared at the #SXSW Film Festival in March to talk Season 7 and the imminent end of their world-famous series. Benioff confirmed what we've already known — that HBO is 100 percent behind the idea of a Game of Thrones spin-off — but he sadly insisted that such an undertaking wouldn't have him or Weiss at the helm:
"There is always going to be an urge… to keep doing it. I think HBO might well do [a spinoff] and I’m looking forward to watching it. I think it's better for them to get new blood in with new visions."
Now, it looks like HBO has found that all-new fire and blood with which to carry on the Game of Thrones legacy. According to Variety, the network has deals with not one, not two, but FOUR different writers, listening to their pitches for the new Game of Thrones spin-off, or spin-offs. Max Borenstein (#KongSkulIsland), Jane Goldman (#KingsmanTheGoldenCircle), Brian Helgeland (#Legend), and Carly Wray (Mad Men, The Leftovers). Goldman and Wray were both tapped to work individually with the true Grandmaester of Westeros, #GeorgeRRMartin himself.
Surprisingly, Benioff and Weiss will be attached to all four of the Game of Thrones spin-offs, but in name only. Their days of writing the world of Westeros are nearly behind them.
While it's too early to tell if all four spin-offs will actually make it to the small screen, it looks like that's the plan for the time being. A spokesperson for HBO assured fans that there's not a rush on these projects — the important thing is getting the story right:
"We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in."