Gotham has been furthering the Batman mythology in its own unique way for over three years, and the third season of the Fox series took significant steps towards the birth of the Caped Crusader. Young billionaire Bruce Wayne trained opposite a gifted man, developed his "no-kill" rule a.k.a the Batman code-of-conduct and single handedly defeated the evil Jerome Valeska.
Season 3 of the hit series may have come to an end, but there's still much more story left to tell when Gotham returns to #Fox for a fourth season. As we prepare for the show's return, consider this page your one stop shop for all things #GothamSeason4 related. Happy reading Gothamites, and be sure to check back for regular updates.
Gotham Season 4 Trailer
In the wake of the explosive Season 3 finale, Fox unveiled this first look trailer for Season 4 during Comic-Con and we're more excited than ever!
Gotham Season 4 Premiere Date
Gotham Season 4 will premiere on Thursday, September 21 on Fox.
Gotham Season 4 Cast & Characters
- Ben McKenzie / James Gordon: Formerly known for his role on The OC, McKenzie plays Detective Jim Gordon, the goodhearted cop who will eventually become city Commissioner.
- Donal Logue / Harvey Bullock: Logue plays Harvey Bullock, the rogue cop with a big heart who would admittedly prefer to stay away from danger, but always finds himself doing the right thing.
- David Mazouz / Bruce Wayne: Having previously appeared in Touch, Mazouz plays Bruce Wayne, the young billionaire who will become Gotham's watchful protector.
- Sean Pertwee / Alfred Pennyworth: Pertwee plays Bruce's trusting butler Alfred. Unlike previous versions of the character, Gotham's Alfred is younger and tougher and isn't afraid to do whatever it takes to protect young Bruce.
- Robin Lord Taylor / The Penguin: Previously appearing in The Walking Dead, Taylor plays Oswald Cobblepot a.k.a The Penguin. Cobblepot currently controls Gotham's underworld and will become one of the biggest enemies of the city.
- Erin Richards / Barbara Kean: Richards plays Barbara, Jim Gordon's former love interest with a mean streak. Barbara transformed from timid girl into the queen of Gotham and quickly made a name for herself in Gotham's criminal underworld.
- Cory Michael Smith / Edward Nygma: Smith plays Edward Nygma, the former medical consultant for the GCPD who transformed into the villainous Riddler.
- Camren Bicondova / Selina Kyle: Bicondova plays a young Selina Kyle, a petite girl with a big heart. Selina does her best to keep Bruce, and occasionally the city, safe from evil threats. The Season 3 finale laid the groundwork for the character to become Catwoman.
- Jessica Lucas / Tabitha: Lucas plays Tabitha, the sister of crime boss Theo Galavan. After having a relationship with Barbara, Tabitha went on to become one of the most powerful women in the city and her whip skills would give Catwoman a run for her money.
- Maggie Geha / Ivy Pepper: Geha was cast in the role of Ivy when the character underwent a growth transformation in Season 3 (Ivy had previously been portrayed by Clare Foley). Although she still has the mentality of a teenager, Ivy would stop at nothing to protect her friends and can bend people to her will with, yep you guessed it, plant extracts.
Gotham Season 4 Fan Theories
There's nothing viewers love more than a good fan theory and we've had some crackers during the third season. As we head into Gotham Season 4, more theories will no doubt pop up online so if you're in need of some good speculation be sure to check back here.
- We're Puddin' Our Cards On The Table: Harley Quinn Is Probably Coming To 'Gotham' In An Unexpected Way
- Did Barbara Kean Become Harley Quinn In The 'Gotham' Season 3 Finale?
- We Think We Know Who Harley Quinn Will Be In Season 4 Of 'Gotham', And No, It's Not Barbara Kean
Watch Gotham Season 4 Online
Episodes of Gotham Season 4 will be available the day after U.S. broadcast on Fox, iTunes and Amazon Video. The first two seasons are currently available on Netflix.