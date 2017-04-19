What scared you most about the original Jumanji movie? Was it the idea of being zapped into smoke and sucked into a board game that you couldn't handle as a child? Was it the fearsome lion slinking out of the dark, flitting its tail menacingly over the piano keys? Was it the mustachioed hunter, hellbent on obliterating Robin Williams that got you all shook up? Whatever the reason, it's safe to say that no other kids' movie had a more demented and far-reaching fear factor than Jumanji. And that's why we all loved it.
Now, 22 years after the original movie, Sony Pictures is taking us back inside the game and, once again, our protagonists will face a whole host of tricksy beasts. The sequel is called Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, and — as Guns N' Roses once sang — it's got all the fun and games. Want to know more? Then stick with us after the jump as we discuss everything there is to know about the next movie in the Jumanji franchise.
So, What Exactly Will 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' Be About?
Kiss goodbye to your dice, kids, for this is a sequel without a board game in sight. The plot for Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle throws us into modern day; so this time, rather than rolling fours and eights with Kirsten Dunst and her little brother, we're playing video games with a bunch of high schoolers.
Though there's not a huge amount of information regarding the movie's narrative, here's what we do know, courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, who caught a sneak peek during Sony's Cinema Con earlier this year:
The footage begins with four high schoolers in detention. Their teacher orders them to clean out the basement of the school, and they find an old video game console, which features the game Jumanji. You pick a character, and as the teens learn you are that person in the game ... which transports you to a jungle.
One rather nerdy boy is surprised (and rather pleased) to see he's got the muscles of The Rock. The popular girl in school is horrified to learn she's got the body of Jack Black.
In other words, the teenagers play the game, the adults (Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black) are their avatars, and together they must survive everything Jumanji throws at them. An interesting premise, and one with potential if handled with care. Though of course, fans of the original remain dubious.
Where's That Trailer At?
We're expecting the trailer for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle to drop mid-May. Stay tuned.
Who's Playing The Game? 'Jumanji's' Cast & Characters
The sequel's cast is fronted by none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his massive abs; he'll be joined by Doctor Who's Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas. See below for the main roundup of Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle's characters, and the stars who'll portray them:
- Dwayne Johnson as Dr. Smolder Bravestone
- Kevin Hart as Moose Finbarr
- Jack Black as Professor Shelly Oberon
- Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse
- Nick Jonas as Alex
- Alex Wolff as Spencer
- Ser'Darius Blain as Anthony "Fridge" Johnson
- Madison Iseman as Bethany
- Morgan Turner as Martha
- Maribeth Monroe as Bethany's Teacher
- Missi Pyle as Coach Webb
- Rhys Darby as Nigel
- Tim Matheson as Old Man Vreeke
- Marc Evan Jackson as Principal Bentley
- Bobby Cannavale
'What Year Is It (Released)?!'
In an exceptionally bold move, Jumanji will be released on December 22, 2017 — the same date as Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Looks like we've got a fun festive season ahead, guys!