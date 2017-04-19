Even if you aren't the biggest of Superman fans, chances are you know about kryptonite. When Krypton was destroyed, fragments of the planet made their way to Earth and when contact is made, each of them affect Superman, Supergirl and Kryptonians differently.
While most media sticks to the green kryptonite, which weakens Kryptonians, there are actually over 15 different types of kryptonite, all with different outcomes with some that even affect humans!
Here a just a few of Kryptonite types:
- Anti-Kryptonite acts like the green counterpart for us mortals but doesn't work on Kryptonians.
- Blue Kryptonite is harmful to Bizarro just like green is to Superman.
- Orange Kryptonite gives animals superpowers for 24 hours.
- Gold Kryptonite can remove a Kryptonians abilities... permanently.
- White Kryptonite doesn't harm humans or Kryptonians but kills all plant life.
- Pink Kryptonite turns Kryptonians ... gay.
Kryptonite In The Media
One would assume kryptonite made its first appearance in the comics but it was actually first mentioned in the radio show, The Adventures of Superman, way back in 1943.
Since then it's been in television shows, movies, serials, animated shows, video games and there are even songs about it!
Its biggest exposure would be from Smallville, which ran for 10 seasons from 2001-2011 and brought green, red, gold, silver and gem kryptonite to the screen. Smallville also marked the first appearance of black kryptonite, which will split a person into good and evil halves, and would later make its first comic book appearance in Supergirl #2 in 2005.
Kryptonite In The Comics
Kryptonite got its first mention six years earlier, but it wasn't until 1949 that it was first appeared on the pages of Superman #61.
Dorothy Woolfolk, an editor at DC Comics in Golden Age of Comic Books, announced that the introduction of kryptonite came because she found the invulnerability of Superman boring, and had the thought that it could make the hero more interesting to people if he had a weakness.
With green kryptonite debuting in the comic book world in 1949, the latest form was introduced in Superman Family Adventures #9 in 2013. In a non-canon story, exposure to Periwinkle causes Kryptonians to lose all inhibitions.
Kryptonite In The Future
It goes without saying that as long as there are Superman comics, there is going to be kryptonite and who knows, it might not be long before we are introduced to new variation.
With Supergirl currently airing on The CW and already renewed for a third season, don't be surprised if we see green and red kryptonite make another appearance, or maybe even a different kind debuting.
In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice we saw our first entrance of kryptonite in the DCEU and with news of a sequel to #ManOfSteel, it's entirely possible that it won't be the last time we see the mineral on the big screen.