Comedian #AzizAnsari, whom you'll probably know from Parks and Recreation if you haven't seen his standup shows, has always been a jack of all trades. In 2015, he published Modern Romance with sociologist Eric Klinenberg, part sociological study and part medium for Ansari's unique brand of humor.
His talents also extended to the #Netflix series Master of None, which aired at the end of 2015 and follows Ansari's main character Dev as he navigates the well-known tribulations of a metropolitan 30-year-old — but without any of the clichés or redundancies that this description might have you imagining. Now Season 2 is finally around the corner, so we've compiled a little guide for you of everything you need to know, from the trailer to the release date and the characters.
'Master Of None' Season 2 Trailer
The first Master of None Season 2 trailer is packed with delightful scenes, from Italian pool parties to New York rooftop bars. Dev's journey is obviously punctuated with mouth-watering food, and we even get a few cameos such as from singer John Legend.
'Master Of None' Season 2 Premiere Date: When Is It Airing?
The Master of None Season 2 premiere date is sooner than you'd think: On May 12, you'll finally be able to reunite with Dev. And as it did with the first season, Netflix will make all of Season 2 available at the same time.
'Master Of None' Season 2 Plot: What's It About?
We've got little information about the Master of None Season 2 plot, apart from the fact that it's got a similar structure to the first season, with a theme per episode. According to Netflix's description:
After traveling abroad, Dev returns to New York to take on challenges in his personal and family life, a new career opportunity, and a complex, developing relationship with someone very meaningful to him.
Though Rachel's return is anything but confirmed, she could very well be Dev's special person — or he might start a new relationship altogether. Either way, the trailer shows he's been on countless dates, so let's hope he's finally found the one!
'Master Of None' Season 2 Cast & Characters: Who's In It?
Though each character's role in Master of None Season 2 isn't clear, we obviously know that Dev and Arnold will be returning, taking their Big Bud/Lil Bud friendship from Italy back to New York. Denise should return as well, while the show introduces Angela Bassett as her mother. Orange Is The New Black's Danielle Brooks is Shannon, while Ilfenesh Hadera and Condola Rashad will star as Lisa and Diana.
No word on Noël Wells returning as Rachel, but the fewer spoilers the better!
- Aziz Ansari: Dev
- Eric Wareheim: Arnold
- Lena Waithe: Denise
- Angela Bassett: Denise's mother
- Danielle Brooks: Shannon
- Ilfenesh Hadera: Lisa
- Condola Rashad: Diana
Where To Watch 'Master Of None' Season 2 Online
To watch Master of None Season 2 online, simply tune in to Netflix on May 12, where the whole season will be made available. You can already catch up on the first season, as its 10 episodes are streaming on Netflix.