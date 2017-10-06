Hello, friend. Hello, friend. That's lame. Maybe I should give you a name. How about Mr. Robot? From the creative mind of Sam Esmail, #MrRobot is the groundbreaking drama on USA network that will question everything you think you know about society. Your democracy has been hacked, but we've infiltrated the network to unearth everything you need to know about the Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning show.
They're monitoring our network traffic as we speak, so it's in both of our best interests that we start talking about what's really going on in the world of Mr. Robot. You can trust me.
'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Trailer
Our backdoor hack has finally breached the network firewall and we've got the Mr. Robot Season 3 trailer safe in our possession. The question now though, is do you have the time? The clock is ticking.
The circle is almost complete, friends. The final pieces are now in play and the battle between the major Mr. Robot players will begin this fall. fsociety's war cry is none other than Leonard Cohen's "Democracy," whose lyrics once praised the last bastion of American freedom. This time, they are fsociety's threatening declaration to dismantle E Corp with one final blow: "Democracy is coming to the USA."
'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Premiere Date
We've finally sourced the leak to discover that the Mr. Robot Season 3 premiere date is slated for October 11, 2017. With production beginning in April, the new season should be ready for encryption by fall.
'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Plot
The plot for Season 3 of Mr. Robot remains to be revealed, though we're certainly going to see more visual foreshadowing and expertly crafted dialogue from executive producer Sam Esmail as the thread from Season 1 continues to evolve into an intense web that looks to trap all the Mr. Robot players.
Below is a quick recap of past seasons:
The plot for Mr. Robot Season 1 focused on the Elliot's involvement with fsociety and the events leading up to the economic collapse of 5/9. The plot for Season 2 of Mr. Robot dealt with the aftermath and the impact on fsociety and E Corp and Elliot's continued attempts to maintain an illusion of control.
'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Characters
Mr. Robot dreams of saving the world from the omnipresent invisible hand that controls us every day without us knowing it, and it fully realizes this dream thanks to its amazingly crafted characters, many of whom are flawed or otherwise untrustworthy, creating a tense atmosphere rife with riveting intrigue and dark themes. All of this is made possible by the smart and wickedly sharp characters that populate the world of Mr. Robot.
While we're never certain which characters will come and go between seasons (or episodes), the main cast for Mr. Robot Season 3 remains:
- Elliot Alderson — A cyber security employee at Allsafe, Elliot moonlights as an elite hacker who spies on anyone who piques his curiosity — from his friends to his therapist.
- Mr. Robot —The antagonistic leader of the hacker collective fsociety, Mr. Robot recruits Elliot for his extraordinary hacking abilities to spearhead the collective's efforts to take down the juggernaut corporation E Corp.
- Darlene — An uncompromising member of fsociety who takes charge when Mr. Robot or Elliot are indisposed. She and Elliot share a close connection that is explored further in Season 1.
- Angela Moss — An account executive at Allsafe in charge of E Corp's cyber security contract, Angela and Elliot are childhood friends who both lost a parent in the Washington Township leak of 1993.
- Tyrell Wellick — The Senior Vice President of Technology of E Corp, Tyrell is obsessive in his attempts to become E Corp's youngest CTO. Tyrell shows a great interest in Elliot.
- Joanna Wellick —Tyrell's wife, a power-hungry and calculated woman with an agenda.
- Phillip Price — The callous CEO of E Corp, Price prides himself on being the most powerful man in the room wherever he goes and lacks empathy for anyone.
- Dominique "Dom" DiPierro —A recurring character in Season 2, Dom is a savvy FBI agent investigating the 5/9 hack.
'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Cast
What the Mr. Robot cast may lack in name notoriety, they more than make up for with sheer acting ability. The Mr. Robot Season 3 cast consists of:
- Rami Malek — Newly crowned Emmy winner Rami Malek made his breakout performance as Elliot Alderson back in Season 1 and continues to be the show's biggest draw.
- Christian Slater — The most recognizable actor on Mr. Robot, Christian Slater has appeared as Mr. Robot since Season 1, playing the titular character.
- Carly Chaikin — Carly Chaikin has been playing the hacker Darlene since Season 1. You might also have seen her in Suburgatory.
- Portia Doubleday — She has played Angela Moss since Season 1. She's also known for her roles in Youth in Revolt, Carrie and Her.
- Martin Wallström — Known for his appearances in Swedish film and TV, Martin brought Tyrell Wellick to life in Season 1 of Mr. Robot.
- Stephanie Corneliussen —The stunning model turned actress has made appearances on Legends of Tomorrow in addition to playing the ice-blooded Joanna from Season 1 on.
- Michael Cristofer — The Pulitzer Prize winner is an accomplished playwright, also starring in Season 3 of American Horror Story in addition to playing E Corp CEO Phillip Price since Season 1 of Mr. Robot.
- Grace Gummer — Gummer joined Mr. Robot for Season 2 as FBI agent Dominique "Dom" DiPierro. You might also recognize her as Penny from Season 4 of American Horror Story.
Where To Watch 'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Online
Mr. Robot Season 3 hasn't premiered yet, but you can watch Mr. Robot online (Season 1 and 2) on the following streaming services:
— Amazon: You can watch both Seasons of Mr. Robot on Amazon, paying either $2.99 per episode or $24.99 per season.
— Vudu: You can catch both seasons of Mr. Robot on Vudu for $1.99 per episode or $16.99 – $19.99 per season, depending on your quality preference.