Just when we thought we'd seen everything Orange is the New Black could possibly offer, Bayley accidentally murdered precious angel Poussey, Alex and Piper managed to respectively overcome being branded by a swastika and dismembering a body to rekindle 'Vauseman' and Judy King, Yoga Jones and Luschek had a drug fueled cell-orgy. Fair play writing team, fair play.
But since Season Four premiered in June this year, there's been a Litchfield shaped hole in all of our hearts, and sometimes watching endless gifs of the naughtiest OITNB sex scenes on loop, just isn't enough to fill it. Instead, lets take a breather from those raunchy chapel scenes and turn out attention to everything we know about the upcoming Orange Is The New Black's new season.
'Orange Is The New Black' Season 5 Trailer
The Orange is the New Black Season 5 Trailer proves that this is definitely going to be an epic rollercoaster of a Season. The real question on everyone's mind though is: does Daya pull the trigger? As Piper and Alex roam Litchfield trying to escape trouble they walk straight into Daya and the rioting Litchfield ladies...and then a gunshot is fired.
'Orange Is The New Black' Season 5 Air Date
Orange Is The New Black Season 5's air date will be the 9th of June 2017. With Seasons 6 and 7 also being given the green light, it looks as though June may be the month for new Seasons of OITNB for all eternity.
'Orange Is The New Black' Season 5 Plot Theories
- Piper Might Die
Probably the biggest rumor circulating amongst OITNB fans is the theory that Piper isn't going to make it out of Season Five alive. Since Poussey was so dramatically killed off at the end of Season Four, it seems that almost none of the inmates are safe. In conversation with Popsugar shortly before Season Four aired, Taylor Shilling who plays Piper was asked if she makes it our of Lichfield OK, to which the actress ominously answered:
- We'll Finally See Why Black Cindy Was Sent To Litchfield
It's amazing that we've actually gone this long without finding out why Black Cindy ended up in Litchfield. Talking to Jezabel Adrienne C. Moore who plays Cindy said:
"So I think it's just a matter of time before the writers disclose everything. And that's kind of the cool thing about Cindy, cause it means that I'm gonna be around a little bit longer for them to tell that story!"
- Daya Will Become Litchfield's Biggest Badass In Season 5
With the dramatic final scene of OITNB Season Four revolving around Daya picking up a gun and pointing it at one of Litchfield's Correctional Officers, it looks like Season Five will have a lot in store for the new prison mama. Whether she pulls the trigger or not, Daya will be in deep trouble for pulling a firearm on her superior and like Maria, she will have nothing left to lose as a huge amount of years will be added to her sentence making the thought of freedom seem entirely unachievable.
'Orange Is The New Black' Season 5 Cast And Characters
- Check out the ever growing list of Orange is the New Black Season 5 cast and characters here, which includes some familiar and some new faces!
Where To Watch 'Orange Is The New Black' Season 5 Online?
Orange is the New Black is a Netflix original and therefore the only place you can watch Season 5 online is through their online streaming platform. Also boasting Jessica Jones, House of Cards, Master of None, Marco Polo, The Crown, Narcos and Sense8 amongst their other original productions, buying a subscription might not be such a bad idea!