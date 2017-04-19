Orphan Black's fifth and final season is fast approaching, which means both a return for everyone's favorite clones as well as some brand new faces thrown in the mix. Tatiana Maslany is set to reprise her many roles as 's clone sestras, with a bad-ass team of friends and family backing her up.

The end of Season 4 teased an intriguing new plot line with Delphine's secret island hideout amidst a whole colony of strangers. Not to mention the ever-growing list of ominous figures who threaten the very safety of our beloved genetic experiments.

Check out the complete list of Orphan Black Season 5 cast and characters below:

Tatiana Maslany as Sarah Manning, Cosima Niehaus, Helena, Alison Hendrix, Rachel Duncan and Krystal Goderitch

[Credit: BBC America/Tatiana Maslany Instagram]
Jordan Gavaris as Felix Dawkins

[Credit: BBC America/Wikimedia Commons]
Kristian Bruun as Donnie Hendrix

[Credit: BBC America/Kristian Bruun Instagram]
Marie Doyle Kennedy as Siobhan Sadler (Mrs. S)

[Credit: BBC America/Marie Doyle Kennedy Instagram]
Évelyne Brochu as Delphine Cormier

[Credit: BBC America/Evelyne Brochu Instagram]
Skyler Wexler as Kira Manning

[Credit: BBC America/Skyler Wexler Twitter]
Ari Millen as Ira

[Credit: BBC America/Wikimedia Commons]
Kevin Hanchard as Arthur Bell (Art)

[Credit: BBC America/Kevin Hanchard Twitter]
James Frain as Ferdinand Chevalier

[Credit: BBC America/James Frain Instagram]
Josh Vokey as Scott Smith

[Credit: BBC America/Josh Vokey Instagram]
Cynthia Galant as Charlotte Bowles

[Credit: BBC America/Cynthia Galant Twitter]
Calwyn Shurgold as Hell Wizard

[Credit: BBC America/Calwyn Shurgold Instagram]
New 'Orphan Black' Season 5 Characters!

[Credit: Image Entertainment/Eylse Levesque Instagram/Andrew Moodie Instagram/Simi Liu Instagram/CBS]
  • Stephen McHattie as P.T. Westmoreland
  • Elyse Levesque as Detective Engers
  • Andrew Moodie as Mr. Frontenac
  • Simu Liu as Mr. Mitchell
  • Jenessa Grant as Mud