Orphan Black's fifth and final season is fast approaching, which means both a return for everyone's favorite clones as well as some brand new faces thrown in the mix. Tatiana Maslany is set to reprise her many roles as #OrphanBlack's clone sestras, with a bad-ass team of friends and family backing her up.
The end of Season 4 teased an intriguing new plot line with Delphine's secret island hideout amidst a whole colony of strangers. Not to mention the ever-growing list of ominous figures who threaten the very safety of our beloved genetic experiments.
Check out the complete list of Orphan Black Season 5 cast and characters below:
Tatiana Maslany as Sarah Manning, Cosima Niehaus, Helena, Alison Hendrix, Rachel Duncan and Krystal Goderitch
Jordan Gavaris as Felix Dawkins
Kristian Bruun as Donnie Hendrix
Marie Doyle Kennedy as Siobhan Sadler (Mrs. S)
Évelyne Brochu as Delphine Cormier
Skyler Wexler as Kira Manning
Ari Millen as Ira
Kevin Hanchard as Arthur Bell (Art)
James Frain as Ferdinand Chevalier
Josh Vokey as Scott Smith
Cynthia Galant as Charlotte Bowles
Calwyn Shurgold as Hell Wizard
New 'Orphan Black' Season 5 Characters!
- Stephen McHattie as P.T. Westmoreland
- Elyse Levesque as Detective Engers
- Andrew Moodie as Mr. Frontenac
- Simu Liu as Mr. Mitchell
- Jenessa Grant as Mud