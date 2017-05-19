After waking from a coma to find himself in the midst of a zombie apocalypse, Rick Grimes quickly adapted to his new reality to become the leader of his small group, constantly warding off threats, both living and dead.
The leading man of The Walking Dead has been through a hell of a time during his seven seasons, but Rick is not the least interested in handing over leadership to someone else, instead he's forming an army and marching to war against his latest nemesis, Negan. It'll be a tough fight for the former Sheriff but there's no doubt he can come out victorious, after all look at some of Rick's most awesome — and savage — moments from the series so far:
Killing Shane To Protect The Group
Rick keeps a pretty strict moral code, especially in the first two seasons of The Walking Dead, however in Season 2 when it became clear that there was no alternative he was forced to kill Shane, his former best friend. Shane had already planned to kill Rick when he lured him out in the wilderness, making it evident to Rick that he was past the point of salvation, and was now a danger to the group.
Killing A Man By Ripping Out His Jugular ... With His Teeth
After losing the safe haven of the prison and believing his daughter to be dead, Season 4 sees Rick becomes extremely hardened, doing anything he can to protect Carl and Michonne. After the trio are stopped by group known as the claimers and the men make moves to rape Carl and Michonne, Rick rips out the jugular of the leader and stabs another member of the group in order to save his family.
Killing An Abusive Husband
After arriving at Alexandria, Rick immediately senses that resident doctor, Pete Anderson is bad news. Soon enough Pete is revealed as an alcoholic abuser of his family, and when he accidentally kills Reg whilst in a drunken rage, Rick wastes no time at killing Pete with the blessing of Reg's wife and Alexandria's leader, Deanna.
Leading The Attack On The Saviors Outpost
After learning where one of the Saviors outposts is located, Rick formed a plan and immediately launched a surprise attack, killing many of the Saviors as they slept. While the base was unfortunately not the main base of the Saviors, it did serve as quite the introduction of Rick's group to Negan and his men.
Organizing The Army's First Attack On The Saviors
Despite the group being betrayed by Jadis and her followers, Rick's newly assembled army (including the late arrivals from the Hilltop and the Kingdom) managed to hold Alexandria while Negan, Jadis and their followers were forced to retreat. With the relative success of this attack, in Season 8 we can expect the group's fighting strategy to become even more sophisticated and ruthless!