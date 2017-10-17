The Gallagher family have entertained us with their debaucherous escapades for seven seasons and they will be back for some more shameless shenanigans when Shameless returns to Showtime for an eighth season later this year.
The Gallaghers experienced a lot of change during Season 7 as Fiona followed her own dreams and Ian experimented with his sexuality, but they always had each other's backs. Last we saw them, the Gallagher clan put their differences with Frank aside so that they could bid farewell to their mother, Monica, leaving us wondering what would come next for America's most dysfunctional family. Be sure to check back here as we keep you up to date with all the latest news on Shameless Season 8.
'Shameless' Season 8 Trailer
Showtime has released a first look trailer for Season 8 of Shameless and, as we expected, it's more outrageous than ever!
'Shameless' Season 8 Premiere Date
Shameless Season 8 will premiere November 5 on Showtime. Find out more about the premiere here.
'Shameless' Season 8 Plot
The eighth season of Shameless will follow the Gallagher family on their next adventure, as they do everything they can to survive while facing the harsh realities of the South Side of Chicago. Shockingly, Frank will be a reformed man in Season 8, but we'll see how long that lasts!
'Shameless' Season 8 Cast & Characters
- Emmy Rossum / Fiona Gallagher: Known for her role in The Phantom of the Opera, Rossum plays Fiona, the goodhearted eldest sibling of the Gallagher family.
- William H. Macy / Frank Gallagher: Celebrated actor William H. Macy plays Frank Gallagher, the deadbeat alcoholic dad of the Gallagher clan.
- Jeremy Allen White / Lip Gallagher: White plays Phillip 'Lip' Gallagher, the brains of the family.
- Cameron Monaghan / Ian Gallagher: Known for his incredible performance on Fox's Gotham, Monaghan plays Ian Gallagher, a troubled but lovable member of the family. He currently works as an EMT.
- Ethan Cutkowsky / Carl Gallagher: Cutkowsky plays young Carl Gallagher. Although he has displayed immaturity in the past, Carl has matured into a smart young man who's clever mouth could rival Frank's, getting him out of the most serious of situations.
- Shanola Hampton / Veronica 'V' Fisher: Hampton plays Fiona's bestie and Gallagher neighbor, Veronica.
- Steve Howey / Kevin Ball: Kevin is owner of the Alibi Room and the Gallaghers' neighbor and friend. He is in a relationship with Veronica.
- Emma Rose Kenney / Debbie Gallagher: Kenney plays Debbie, one of the younger members of the Gallagher family. Despite some questionable decision making skills, Debbie's heart is always in the right place.
- Isidora Goreshter / Svetlana Mikovich: Goreshter plays Svetlana, the foul-mouthed, badass queen that works at the Alibi and lives with Kev and Veronica. She was previously married to Mickey Milkovich and has one child with him, Yevgeny.
Watch 'Shameless' Season 8 Online
If you have a Showtime subscription, episodes of Shameless Season 8 will be available to view after their initial airing. In the meantime, catch up on all of the Gallaghers' shenanigans with the first seven seasons, all of which are available on Showtime and Netflix.