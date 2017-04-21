In an age of connected toothbrushes and overpriced household machines that do nothing more than our own bare hands, HBO's Silicon Valley has mastered the art of pointing out just how absurd our digital world can be. With the perfect mix of dry wit and scenes inspired by real-life business, the show is now returning for a fourth season. This page will give you everything you need to know.
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 Trailer
The teaser trailer for Season 4 of Silicon Valley starts with a shocker: Richard might have reached his limit with Pied Piper, but he's not giving up on revolutionizing the world either. And he's definitely not the wiser.
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 Air Date
The first episode of Silicon Valley Season 4 airs April 23, 2017 on HBO. The nine other following episodes will air each week starting April 30.
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 Plot
At the end of Silicon Valley Season 3, the team was saved in extremis, so things should start looking up again. But anyone familiar with Silicon Valley knows how quickly these guys can conjure up utter disasters. As executive producer Mike Judge puts it, Silicon Valley characters aren't exactly here to be winners:
"As soon as they become the winners, the show gets less interesting. It's more fun to watch these guys be uncomfortable and fail and be humiliated. They're funnier that way."
Get ready for some more terrible decisions, panic attacks, and a lot of cringeworthy comments. From everyone.
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 Cast & Characters
- Thomas Middleditch: Richard Hendricks
- T.J. Miller: Erlich Bachman
- Josh Brener: Nelson 'Big Head' Bighetti
- Martin Starr: Bertram Gilfoyle
- Kumail Nanjiani: Dinesh Chugtai
- Amanda Crew: Monica
- Zach Woods: Donald 'Jared' Dunn
- Matt Ross: Gavin Belson
The usual main characters are returning to Silicon Valley Season 4, from Middleditch's delightfully awkward Hendricks to T.J. Miller's brilliant Bachman.
Where To Watch 'Silicon Valley' Season 4 Online
You can watch Silicon Valley Season 4 online with an HBO Go subscription, as well as on various streaming services such as Amazon Video and Google Play. Unfortunately, Silicon Valley isn't streaming on Netflix!