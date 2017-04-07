After starting the engine on the franchise back in 2001, the Fast and Furious series has had the pedal to the metal ever since. Now, a decade and a half after the first film was released, the franchise is preparing to bring The Fate of the Furious, a.k.a Fast 8 or Fast and Furious 8, to its fans worldwide.
Below you'll find everything you need to know about the upcoming film in one place, plus the page will be updated as news and rumors become available, so all petrol heads should be sure to check back periodically.
'The Fate of the Furious' Trailer
The official The Fate Of The Furious trailer dropped on December 11 in a worldwide event. Not only did the trailer debut, but the brand new movie title was also released along with a new official synopsis. While the trailer showed the to-be-expected amount of amazing stunts, fans were shocked to see Deckard Shaw and Dom swapping sides and Dom kissing another woman!
'The Fate of the Furious' Release Date
- 'The Fate of the Furious' release date is set for April 14, 2017
'The Fate of the Furious' Plot
Read the newly released The Fate of the Furious plot here:
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game — and the rest of the crew has been exonerated — the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.
'The Fate of the Furious' Cast and Characters
Take a look below at all the confirmed #TheFateOfTheFuriousCast and their characters:
- Vin Diesel — Dominic Toretto
- Michelle Rodriguez — Letty Toretto
- Tyrese Gibson — Roman Pearce
- Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges — Tej Parker
- Dwayne Johnson — Agent Luke Hobbs
- Charlize Theron — Cipher
- Nathalie Emmanuel — Ramsey
- Elsa Pataky — Elena
- Lucas Black — Sean Boswell
- Helen Mirren — Magdalene Shaw
- Jason Statham — Deckard Shaw
- Kurt Russell — Mr. Nobody
- Scott Eastwood — Little Nobody
- Kristofer Hivju — Connor Rhodes
Where To Watch 'The Fate of the Furious' Online
While The Fate of the Furious is unavailable to be watched online at the moment, if you want to get up to date with the franchise before the eighth installment you can watch the previous films here: iTunes, YouTube, Amazon Video, Vudu and Google Play.