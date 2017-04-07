We've followed their journey for the better part of two decades, and it's fair to say at this stage the characters of the Fast and Furious franchise are as much part of our families, as we are a part of theirs.
On April 14, 2017 we're going to "ride or die" with the Toretto crew once again when The Fate Of The Furious arrives in cinemas, but before it does take a look below and reacquaint yourself with these much loved characters, as well as meet the new The Fate Of The Furious characters.
This list will be updates as more core The Fate Of The Furious cast members are confirmed to appear in the film, or as more details of their characters become available.
'The Fate Of The Furious' Cast & Characters
Dominic Toretto — Vin Diesel
The main man of the franchise, we first met Dominic Toretto during The Fast and the Furious, long before he counted Brian O'Conner as a friend and ally. During the first film, Dom is a criminal street racer, stealing electronics with his crew. Eventually he forms an alliance with Brian, and is even given the opportunity to escape arrest at the end of the film.
In Fast & Furious Dom suffers heartbreak after his wife, Letty, is apparently murdered when undercover. This leads Toretto to partner with Brian, and the two work to bring down drug trafficker, Arturo Braga. In the end Braga is captured, and then the man who supposedly killed Letty, Fenix Calderon, is killed by Dom in revenge. This act this earns Dom a 25-to-life jail sentence, though on the way to prison the bus he's traveling on is interception by Brian and Co., and he makes his escape.
In Fast Five, Dom and his team take on a heist to steal $100 million from a corrupt Brazilian business man, Hernan Reyes, in order to start a new life. Meanwhile Agent Hobbs and Elena attempt to arrest Dom and the crew for their crimes committed in Fast & Furious. However, after Hobbs' team is killed by Reyes men and Hobbs and Elena only escape with their lives thanks to the crew, Hobbs and Elena allow Dom's crew to carry out the heist and give them a 24-hour head start before the search for them starts again.
After receiving his share of the profits from the Rio heist, Dom lives a life of luxury, and enters a relationship with Elena. When Hobbs asks him to help on a mission to capture Owen Shaw, Dom is hesitant, but eventually agrees after Hobbs reveals images that suggest that Letty is alive. Brian also manages to get Hobbs to agree to full pardons for the crew, which would allow them to return to the US. After much chaos and destruction (and bad ass driving), Dom's crew thwart Shaw's plan and recover an amnesiac Letty. Fast & Furious 6 ends with the crew in the backyard of the Toretto house in America.
But while it looks like the woes of the Toretto family are over, the death of Han brings a new threat to the table, when Owen's brother Deckard shows up, hellbent on revenge. In order to stop Deckard, the crew must also intercept the God's Eye program, and even go as far abroad as the Caucasus mountains and Abu Dhabi to do so (dropping cars from planes, and driving through sky scrapers in the process!). Dom finally meets face to face with Deckard back in Los Angeles, and although the villain is imprisoned, Dom also suffers severe injuries. Months later, having recovered, the Fast family reconnect on a beach and Dom's best friend, Brian and sister, Mia retire from the crew.
Letty Toretto (née Ortiz) — Michelle Rodriguez
Letty has been a core member of the family since the very first film, where she proved she was a loyal girlfriend and one hell of a driver. During Fast & Furious she goes undercover as a drug runner, something which appears to cost her her life, when she is blown up by Fenix Calderon. However, it's later revealed that Letty survived, though suffered amnesia and is now a member of Owen Shaw's crew.
During Fast & Furious 6, Dom agrees to chase down Owen Shaw in exchange for rescuing Letty. Though Letty initially shoots Dom due to being unable to remember who he is, eventually the two bond, and when Dom saves her after she's flung off the tank, her allegiance to Dom and the crew returns.
Though the alliance returns, it still takes some time for Letty's memory to return and it's not until Furious 7 that she starts remembering fragments of her past. Despite her struggle regaining her identity, Letty still assists the group in locating the God's Eye, even fighting the tough bodyguard, Kara in Abu Dhabi. By the end of the movie, Letty reveals to an severely injured Dom that she now remembers everything, and the two reunite for good. When Letty returns in The Fate Of The Furious it looks like it'll be firmly at Dom's side as the crew take on Cipher, in whatever adventure and mission presents itself.
Roman Pearce — Tyrese Gibson
The quick-witted Roman Pearce is a childhood friend of Brian O'Conner, and first became involved in the franchise in 2 Fast 2 Furious after Brian convinces him to help arrest drug lord, Carter Verone. He then returns in Fast Five when he traveled to Rio to use his fast-talking skills to help Dom, Brian and Mia steal $100 million from corrupt businessman, Hernan Reyes. After the money is recovered, Roman buys a private jet as well as a Koenigsegg CCXR (unaware that Tej also bought one).
In Fast & Furious 6 Roman returns to help recover Letty, whom Hobbs has revealed is still alive, and helps take down Shaw and his crew before they can complete the Nightshade device. After the crew complete their mission, they're issued full pardons for their crimes in Fast Five, and are able to return to the US.
Roman returned in Furious 7, when he and Tej Parker met the rest of the gang at Han's funeral. They then once again joined forces to bring down Deckard Shaw and retrieve the God's Eye program. Now, Roman will be rejoining his squad in The Fate Of The Furious, and we can be sure that the loquacious Fast family member will be using his skills to get the crew out of trouble.
Tej Parker — Ludacris
The mechanical genius of the group, Tej Parker was first introduced to the franchise in 2 Fast 2 Furious as a friend of Brian's. Though Tej claims not to race any more due to a leg injury, and wanting to focus on his garage, he still helps Brian and Roman when they need to orchestrate a scramble, and even gets intercepted by the FBI, allowing Roman and Brian to escape.
Brian calls on Tej again in Fast Five, when he needs someone to help work on the circuits surrounding Reyes' money. Tej gets a cut of the profits as a result, allowing him to open his own garage (and buy a Koenigsegg CCXR). He also returns in Fast & Furious 6 when he buy cars for the crew with Hobbs, and also modifies a titanium harpoon, making it nitrous powered (which is later used to prevent Shaw's escape).
In Furious 7, Tej reunites with the group at Han's funeral and assists the group in bringing down Shaw and Jakande. Tej is the one who devises the plan to get close enough to the God's Eye and hack it to regain control.
Though he hasn't been a member of the Fast family for the entirety of the franchise, Tej has a key skill for the group, and given his past work with Ramsey in Furious 7, it seems the pair will reteam in The Fate Of The Furious.
Agent Luke Hobbs — Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
An agent of the Diplomatic Security Service, in Fast Five Luke Hobbs was charged with hunting down Dom Toretto and Brian O'Conner, only to later become their trusted ally.
After allowing Dom and his crew a 24 hour getaway in Fast Five, Hobbs returned in Fast & Furious 6 on a mission to track down Owen Shaw. However, he soon needed Dom's help locating Shaw, and in return offered them full pardons, meaning they could return to the US. Hobbs was also the one who informed Dom that Letty was still alive.
Hobbs returned in Furious 7 when Deckard Shaw attacked him in an attempt to avenge his brother. He then partnered with Dom's crew again to bring down Shaw, helping to save Ramsey and Letty by bringing down a drone and then blowing up Jakande's helicopter. Hobbs is the one who ultimately delivered Shaw to the maximum security prison, and promised him he'll be waiting with a body bag should he ever escape.
Given Hobbs friendship and loyalty to the Fast family, there's no doubt Hobbs will play a key role in The Fate Of The Furious, not to mention he's also the crucial link between Dom and Mr. Nobody.
Mr. Nobody — Kurt Russell
Arriving on the scene in Furious 7, the government agent with the alias 'Mr. Nobody' became involved with Dom's crew thanks to Agent Hobbs. It was Mr. Nobody's interference that scared off Deckard Shaw during his fight with Dom, so he could get his crew to assist in the location of the God's Eye program, and its creator, Ramsey. In return, Mr. Nobody allowed Dom to use the program to locate Shaw in Abu Dhabi. However, after the crew arrived, Mr. Nobody is shot when Deckard and Jakande ambush the group, and Dom and Brian leave the agent on the side of the road where he is collected by his medical team.
Despite the last time we saw Mr. Nobody he was injured in the desert of Abu Dhabi, it appears the agent survived, and will return for The Fate Of The Furious with a bigger role. This is unsurprising given that Dom and his crew have proved what valuable assets they are to the government, and surely Mr. Nobody will call on the group again.
Deckard Shaw — Jason Statham
Deckard Shaw was first introduced at the end of Fast & Furious 6 when we learned he was the driver of the car that ran Han off the road in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. It's then revealed in Furious 7 that Deckard is Owen Shaw's older brother, who is intent on getting vengeance for his little bro.
After causing insane chaos throughout Furious 7, including hospitalizing Hobbs, blowing up Dom's house and trying to kill the crew on a chase through the Caucasus mountains, at the end of the film Deckard is eventually taken into custody in a high security CIA prison. While it looked like Shaw was locked up for good, his inclusion in The Fate Of The Furious indicates Shaw might not be done wrecking havoc just yet, though rumor is this time he's working with the Fast Family.
Elena Neves - Elsa Pataky
Elena first came into the franchise during Fast Five when she worked with Hobbs in Rio to search for Dom and Brian. However, she ends up beginning a relationship with Dom Toretto by the end of the film, the both of them having formed a connection through sharing their stories of losing a loved one. Unfortunately in Fast & Furious 6 she faces heartbreak after it's revealed that Letty is still alive, and Dom goes back to her.
During Furious 7 we see Elena at the precinct talking to Hobbs, shortly before Deckard Shaw arrives to attack him. Elena is quick to jump to Hobbs' defense, but when Shaw throws an explosive device at her, it's Hobbs who saves her life and is severely injured as a result.
Ramsey — Nathalie Emmanuel
Ramsey first appeared in Furious 7 after it was revealed that she created the God's Eye program (a program that is able to hack any technology that contains a camera and feed the information it receives back to its user).
After being rescued by Dom's crew, Ramsey had complete trust in the group, helping them to hack the God's Eye device and regain control of it. At the end of Furious 7, we last saw Ramsey on the beach with the rest of the crew, indicating that she's become a part of the Fast family, and that she may have a significant role in The Fate Of The Furious.
Cipher — Charlize Theron
Cipher will be the villain in The Fate Of The Furious, and will work with a henchman. Though we don't know too much about Cipher, the trailers suggest that she's known about Dom and the Fast Family for at least the last two films and that she can control vehicles remotely.
Conor Rhodes — Kristofer Hivju
We have no details on Rhodes aside from the fact that he will be Cipher's henchman, and he'll be driving the car above, which seems to suggest he'll be appearing in the scenes shot in Iceland.
"Little Nobody" — Scott Eastwood
Scott Eastwood joins the cast as a short of Mr. Nobody-in-training, assisting Kurt Russell's character.
Magdalene Shaw — Helen Mirren
Owen and Deckard Shaw were introduced in the sixth and seventh installments in the series, and now in The Fate of the Furious it seems we're about to meet their mom! With Deckard apparently working with the Fast family, and Owen still in a coma (as far as we know), it's unclear which brother prompts the appearance of momma Shaw, but whatever the cause for her role in the film, we can't wait to see it!