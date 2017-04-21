Most of the time, movie fans don't really want any sequels. There seems to be a curse in Hollywood that the more you expand a story, the less chance you have of it being any good. But still, there are some heroes we're just dying to see again — and after a long time in unconfirmed project limbo, The Incredibles 2 is finally happening! So what do we know about the movie so far? Turn to this page for all the latest news about #Pixar's long-awaited sequel.
'The Incredibles 2' Trailer
There's unfortunately no Incredibles 2 trailer yet, since the movie is still a long time coming. In the meantime, you can rewatch one of the best scenes from the first Incredibles.
'The Incredibles 2' Release Date: When Is It Out?
Following in the footsteps of Finding Dory and along with Cars 3 and Toy Story 4, The Incredibles 2 comes out June 15, 2018, and will be Pixar's last take on sequels for a little while. There's still a year to go though, which means an impressive 15 years between the first and the second movie.
'The Incredibles 2' Plot: What's It About?
No details about the Incredibles 2 plot have emerged yet, as director #BradBird has kept everything tightly under wraps. He did reveal to CinemaBlend that his main focus was family:
"For me, the interesting thing was never the superhero part of it. It was more the family dynamic, and how do superhero things play into that. So [Incredibles 2] is a step further in that direction."
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he also teased that the project was all about exploring new horizons:
"It's very actively moving, and we're excited about it. [We're] trying to take it in some new directions. [...] Hopefully it's the same characters and feel, but going in a new direction. I mean, that's the trick with a sequel. It's repeating yourself, without repeating yourself."
'The Incredibles 2' Cast & Characters: Who's In It?
Since we don't know much about the plot, there's also no confirmation yet as to who's in The Incredibles 2, and whether the original cast and characters will return. Samuel L. Jackson hinted that Frozone would be back, so we can at least count on him and Holly Hunter as Elastigirl.
'The Incredibles 2' Theories
In the first movie, we saw how the children particularly struggled with finding a compromise between flaunting their powers and not being spotted in their everyday lives. In the end, they all seemed to have come to terms with being a superhero family, but what if the children's powers spin a little out of control when they grow up?
This fan theory imagines Dash as a rebellious teenager, who ends up being a villain in the new plot because that's the only way he imagines embracing his superpower. That wouldn't even be too far-fetched to think of Violet either, since she's at that teenager age where she'd feel like nobody truly understands her. And what about Jack-Jack? From the looks of it, it wouldn't take much for him to be out of control.
Where To Watch 'The Incredibles 2' Online
As The Incredibles 2 hasn't even come out in theaters yet, there's no way to watch it online, but stay tuned for the DVD release.