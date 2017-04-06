The Lion King remains one of the most successful and cherished animated movies of all time, so Disney's decision to reimagine Simba's adventures in live-action wasn't a surprising one. Fortunately, any worries that fans may have should be appeased by Jon Favreau's involvement as director following his phenomenal work on The Jungle Book live action movie.
What should we expect though? Will The Lion King remake become the Pride of the Pride Lands, or will our memories of the original languish in an elephant graveyard of Favreau's making? Crack open a gourd with us and and read on as we share everything that we know about The Lion King remake so far.
'The Lion King' Trailer
We know that you just can't wait for The Lion King trailer, but until that bounds online, check out the song "I Just Can't Wait To Be King" instead.
'The Lion King' Release Date: When Is It Out?
The Lion King release date is yet to be confirmed, but as production starts in May 2017, we imagine that the film will hit cinemas towards the end of 2018 at the earliest.
'The Lion King' Plot: What's It About?
Details on The Lion King plot are scarce on the sun-scorched ground right now, but the official synopsis suggests that Jeff Nathanson's (Catch Me If You Can, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) script will channel the spirit of the original 1994 animation.
"Set in the African Savannah, the story told of a young lion named Simba who loses his father Mufasa thanks to his evil uncle Scar, and is cast out into far reaches of the wilderness. Years later, he returns to reclaim his throne."
'The Lion King' Cast & Characters: Who's In It?
While we're still waiting for confirmation on who will bring #TheLionKingcast and characters to life, here's what we know so far:
- Donald Glover — Simba
- James Earl Jones — Mufasa
- Beyonce (rumored) — Nala
'The Lion King' Theories
The Lion King theories will circle the movie more and more as plot details continue to be revealed, like a pack of hyenas around sickly wildebeest.
- Now That LeFou Is Out And Proud, Will We See Timon & Pumbaa Outed As Gay In 'The Lion King' Live-Action Remake?
Where To Watch 'The Lion King' Online
Jon Favreau's version hasn't hit cinemas yet, but here's where to watch The Lion King online legally, just in case you're hoping to feel the love tonight.
Live-Action Disney Movies: The Complete List
Following the success of Beauty & The Beast and The Jungle Book, #Disney has decided to mine the vaults further, creating live-action adaptations for most of its iconic movies. You won't believe how many are set to hit cinemas over the next few years.