The God of Thunder is closing out his trilogy with Thor: Ragnarok. The film is expected to be Thor's most cosmic adventure yet, and will be a blend between other-worldly action and Taika Waititi's signature humor. This will be one of the biggest installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so there's a lot of information to absorb. But worry not, we've got you covered. Check back here as we provide you with updates of all of the most important information about Thor's third adventure.
'Thor: Ragnarok' Trailer
Back in April, #Marvel released the first teaser trailer for the movie. While it kept plot points reveals to a minimum, it still gave fans an idea of the crazy adventure heading for Team Thor:
Since then, the studio has released a number of other trailers that paint a better picture of what to expect from the film. There's one in particular that shows how brutal the God of Thunder's fight against Hulk will be.
'Thor: Ragnarok' Plot: What It Is About?
At the end of Thor: The Dark World, Loki banished Odin and became the ruler of Asgard. But as we should have expected, the God of Mischief ruling one of the most powerful fictional kingdoms in the #MCU doesn't end well. Everything simply blows up in his face, and Loki opens up the universe to various cosmic threats, including Hela. During an interview with Time Magazine, #CateBlanchett revealed that Loki is responsible for releasing her ruthless character to wreak havoc around the cosmos:
"Thor discovers that his devious brother Loki has been impersonating their missing father, Odin, and ruling Asgard. But Loki doesn't make the best ruler as he accidentally releases the imprisoned Hela."
Meanwhile, Thor has been off on his own searching for the Infinity Stones and the mastermind behind them. Unfortunately for him, he ends up dealing with the collateral damage created by his brother's irresponsible ruling. While story details after that are a little fuzzy, we know that new responsibility will give our hero a whole lot to deal with.
He'll have to throw down with the fire demon, Surtur, search for his father on Earth (with the help of Loki and Doctor Strange), have Mjölnr destroyed by Hela, and just in case that wasn't problematic enough, he'll be taken prisoner by the Grandmaster on another planet. There, the God of Thunder will become a gladiator, where he'll unite with Hulk, who's now a star fighter, and will meet Valkyrie, a former Asgardian solider. Alongside them and Loki, Thor will try to right the wrongs of his brother and save the universe from destruction.
'Thor: Ragnarok' Cast And Characters: Who's In The Film?
Continuing the practice of upping the ante when compared to its predecessors, Ragnarok boasts an impressively large cast of characters. Here are all the main players:
- Chris Hemsworth is Thor: Hemsworth returns as Thor, who gets embroiled in a massive cosmic event while trying to figure out the reason behind the Infinity Stones.
- Tom Hiddleston is Loki: It's been quite a few years since we've seen Loki in action. Now, the God of Mischief will be on the side of heroism to save the universe, for now.
- Tessa Thompson is Valkyrie: Valkyrie finally makes her live-action debut after years of fans clamoring for it. The film has the character as a former member of Odin's exclusive guard and a childhood hero to the God of Thunder.
- Cate Blanchett is Hela: The Goddess of Death is on a path to destroy Asgard once and for all, but her motives are still a mystery.
- Mark Ruffalo is Hulk: Bruce Banner returns to the big screen after his escape from Earth in Age of Ultron. Now, he's a famous gladiator in the Grandmaster's arena.
- Anthony Hopkins is Odin: Odin has been lost on Earth ever since Loki banished him to sit on the throne of Asgard. Now, his kids are looking for him so he can help them fix their mistakes.
- Idris Elba is Heimdall: The former guardian of the Bifrost has left his post for unknown reasons, but his brief appearances in the trailers tell us he'll return to fight baddies in no time.
- Karl Urban is Skurge he Executioner: Executioner has been in charge of the Bifrost ever since Heimdall departed his post. But his heroic days don't last long, because he's convinced to join the bad guys' side by Hela.
- Jeff Goldblum is The Grandmaster: The brother of The Collector, Grandmaster owns a gigantic and profitable gladiatorial event that features some of the Cosmos' strongest fighters.
- Benedict Cumberbatch is Doctor Strange: The Sorcerer Supreme will be aiding Thor in his quest to find his father while on Earth.
Fans have also been speculating about the involvement of the Warriors Three and Lady Sif. There is confirmation that Tadanobu Asanon's Hogun will appear, but the role of the rest of his team and Lady Sif is still a mystery.
'Thor: Ragnarok' Release Date: When Can I Watch It?
The film will hit theaters on November 3, 2017. The home video release date is unknown right now. However, given how Marvel usually takes close to four months between the theatrical and home release, we should expect it to hit shelves and digital platforms around February of 2018.