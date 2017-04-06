Back in 2013 audiences were gripped by Jane Campion and Gerard Lee's miniseries Top of the Lake, which followed the story of detective Robin Griffin (Elisabeth Moss) as she attempting to locate a missing and pregnant 12-year-old in rural New Zealand.
Four years on and the series is finally set to receive a second season with Top of the Lake: China Girl hitting screens soon. Top of the Lake Season 2 will once again star Elisabeth Moss as Robin Griffin, though it will be an entirely new story, this time set in Sydney, Australia. Campion and Lee have reteamed to write the series, with Campion directing with Ariel Keliman.
Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, check out Movie PIlot's guide to everything you need to know about Top of the Lake: China Girl:
'Top Of The Lake' Season 2 Trailer
The Top of the Lake Season 2 trailer is yet to be released, but is expected to land soon.
'Top Of The Lake' Season 2 Premiere Date: When Is It Airing?
- The Top of the Lake Season 2 premiere date is yet to be announced though it has been confirmed for 2017.
'Top Of The Lake' Season 2 Plot: What's It About?
Picking up where Season 1 ended, take a peek about the Top of the Lake Season 2 plot below:
Top of the Lake: China Girl is a crime mystery story that begins four years on from the explosive ending of Season 1. When the unidentified body of an Asian girl washes up on to Sydney’s Bondi Beach, the case seems hopeless, until detective Robin Griffin discovers that China Girl didn’t die alone.
'Top Of The Lake' Season 2 Cast & Characters: Who's In It?
A full and exhaustive list of Top of the Lake Season 2 characters is yet to be announced, though most of the main cast have been confirmed. Take a look at the cast and characters we know to be appearing so far:
- Elisabeth Moss — Detective Robin Griffin
- Nicole Kidman — Julia
- Gwendoline Christie — Unknown
- Alice Englert — Unknown
- David Dencik — Unknown
- Ewen Leslie — Voice of Steve
- Fayssal Bazzi — Constable Thommo
- Arka Das — Karnick
- Jenny Wu — Kiki
- William Oakley — Ilya
- Jim Punnett — Senior Constable 'Princess' Huan Williams
To make sure you're all up to date with who's who, check out our guide to #TopoftheLakecast now.
Where To Watch 'Top Of The Lake' Season 2 Season 14 Online
While Top of the Lake Season 2 is yet to be released, here's where you catch watch the first season now: Netflix, Google Play, iTunes, YouTube, Amazon Video