Launching into the second season of Top of the Lake, the upcoming Top of the Lake: China Girl will still have detective Robin Griffin at the center of the story, but this time she'll be investigating a case in Sydney, Australia. Take a look below to find out more on the characters we'll be meeting in this upcoming season.
Top of the Lake Season 2 Cast & Characters: Who's In It?
Elisabeth Moss — Detective Robin Griffin
Detective Robin Griffin first appeared in Top of the Lake Season 1, investigating the pregnancy and disappearance of 12-year-old local girl, Tui, while also dealing with her own demons. Four years since Tui's disappearance, China Girl will see Robin investigating the death of a unidentified Asian girl who washed up on Sydney's Bondi beach.
Acting since the early 90s, Elisabeth Moss has worked on a slew of critically acclaimed movies and TV series. Moss is most well known for her role as Peggy Olson in long-running AMC series Mad Men. 2017 is a busy year for the Emmy Award winning actress as along with Top of the Lake: China Girl she will also star as Offred in Hulu series, The Handmaid's Tale.
Nicole Kidman — Julia
Julia is an Australian mother who will appear in Top of the Lake: China Girl. Her story will apparently intersect with Robin's in some way.
Nicole Kidman is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, making a name for herself after appearing 1990 film Days of Thunder. Since that performance, Kidman has appeared in such films as Eyes Wide Shut, Birthday Girl, The Others, Cold Mountain, Moulin Rouge and Lion. In 2002 she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in The Hours, and has been nominated for a further three Academy Awards. Prior to her role in Top of the Lake: China Girl, 2017 also saw Kidman appears as Celeste in HBO's Big Little Lies.
Gwendoline Christie — Unknown
There's currently no information about Christie's character in Top of the Lake Season 2, aside from the fact that it will be a main role.
Stage and screen actress, Gwendoline Christie is most familiar to audiences for her roles as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones, Commander Lyme in the Hunger Games series and Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Alice Englert — Unknown
Australian actress Alice Englert is the daughter of Top of the Lake director Jane Campion. Englert is known for her roles in Ginger & Rosa, Beautiful Creatures and The Rehearsal.
David Dencik — Unknown
Sweden-Danish actor David Decik will be familiar from his roles in Tinker, Taylor, Soldier, Spy and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
Ewen Leslie — Unknown
Australian stage and screen actor Ewan Leslie is set to play a key role in the series. Leslie may be familiar from roles in film and TV such as The Daughter, Dead Europe, Jewboy, Wonderland, Devil's Dust, Mabo, Love My Way and Wild Kat.
More Top of the Lake Season 2 Cast & Characters:
- Fayssal Bazzi — Constable Thommo
- Arka Das — Karnick
- Jenny Wu — Kiki
- William Oakley — Ilya
- Jim Punnett — Senior Constable 'Princess' Huan Williams