Though studios have developed the new tendency of drowning us in endless teasers, there's nothing like a well-made trailer to get you excited for a new movie or TV show. Sometimes, the trailer turns out even better than the final result, and we come back from the cinema just to rewatch these promising few minutes over and over again.
While Beauty and the Beast and Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens have been topping the list of most viewed trailers in the first 24 hours following their release, Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok, the third part of the Thor trilogy directed by Taika Waititi, has skyrocketed to second most viewed online video in the first 24 hours ever. (The winner is a TV store prank for the 2017 release of Rings.)
Do you know why they're called trailers? Originally, they would be shown in theaters at the end of a movie — trailing behind. But when people wouldn't stay once the film was over, the previews were moved to the beginning of the screening. The more you know!
