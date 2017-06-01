Just in time for summer — when the AC comes on and the backyard swimming pools go up — comes #12FeetDeep, a new watery thriller from Matt Eskandari. Just like Jaws gave us a deep fear of the ocean and What Lies Beneath made us question going swimming in ponds, 12 Feet Deep is sure to make some of us doubt whether we ever want to go swimming at the neighborhood YMCA again.

Check this Olympic-sized nope out:

If you can get past the part where someone actually got left behind at a public swimming pool after the lights were turned off and the pool cover turned on, then this looks like one freaky flick. If it’s hard to believe that can happen, then you’ll be delighted to know that this movie is inspired by true events.

Here’s the synopsis, from Bloody Disgusting:

Sisters Bree and Jonna get trapped beneath the fiberglass cover of an Olympic sized public pool after it closes for the holiday weekend. They find themselves at the mercy of the night janitor, Clara, who sees the trapped sisters as an opportunity to solve a few problems of her own.

As if getting trapped under a pool cover isn’t bad enough, it turns out there’s an unhinged janitor on the loose? Tobin Bell of Saw fame also stars, so this movie could end up scarring quite a few people for life.

Here's the official poster:

12 Feet Deep [Credit: Citizen Skull Productions]

What do you think? Does 12 Feet Deep look good? Terrible? Sound off in the comments, or check out some more horror: