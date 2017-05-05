Cast your minds back to the opening scene from the first episode of 13 Reasons Why, long before Clay listened to Hannah Baker's tapes or Tony became an "unhelpful Yoda." You may not have realized it at the time, but with hindsight, two subtle Easter Eggs can be spotted that foreshadow the rest of the entire season.

The first thing viewers see is Hannah's locker, decorated by fellow students in an act of mourning. In the background, we can hear the song 'More Than Gravity' sung by Colin & Caroline as the first tape begins to play. We're then introduced to Clay Jensen, the show's protagonist. At this stage, we have no idea that the emotionally maladjusted teen was in love with Hannah Baker. All we know is that he's been affected by her suicide.

During this scene, one particularly haunting lyric plays while we gaze at Hannah's locker;

"I can't love you, I'm too scared to."

One could argue that the song was chosen purely for the atmosphere it created at this precise moment, but further viewing confirms that this particular lyric wasn't just used coincidentally.

In the season finale, Clay reveals his guilt over Hannah's death to Mr Porter, claiming that;

"I cost a girl her life because I was afraid to love her."

When the opening scene is re-watched with this conversation in mind, the emotional impact of Hannah's tragedy is increased tenfold. The song chosen to open the show also provides us with a devastating insight into Clay's mindset, long before we realize the true extent of his feelings for Hannah. If we'd looked more closely at the notes on the locker though, this may have become apparent earlier on...

The Easter Bunny Heralds The Second Easter Egg

As life became harder and harder for Hannah to bear, one of the few remaining joys she had came in the form of bunny notes that Clay left in her communications class compliment bag.

I just noticed that clay had put a bunny drawing on Hannah's locker. Now I'm crying#13reasonswhy pic.twitter.com/XGbzqzsZ97 — allie (@spideysharrison) April 8, 2017

Eagle-eyed fans who re-watched the show noticed that one of these adorable rabbits ended up appearing on Hannah's locker after her death, hidden away amongst the other notes and pictures.

This means that in between the end of the flashbacks and the start of the present-day storyline, Clay drew another bunny for Hannah and stuck it on her locker. Sure, it was already obvious that Jensen is suffering in the aftermath of Hannah's suicide. However, what you may not have realized is that this Easter Egg also adds a new dimension to the scene where Clay discovers the locker has been cleaned and given to a new student.

While it must have been distressing to see this physical trace of Hannah wiped away, Clay felt even more pain knowing that his last gesture of affection for Hannah had been removed from the world too. These Easter Eggs make the story of Hannah Baker even more harrowing to watch and the pain is set to continue in Season 2.

If suicidal thoughts are affecting you or someone you know, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. Find more information about suicide here.

Did you spot any more Easter Eggs in Season 1 of '13 Reasons Why'? Let us know in the comments section below.