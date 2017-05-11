Thanks to public displays of affection on their social media accounts, fans of 13 Reasons Why started to ship stars Miles Heizer (Alex Standall) and Brandon Flynn (Justin Foley) in real life, believing that the two shared a romantic relationship offscreen. After interest continued to grow and the gay fan fiction continued to... ahem, intensify, Heizer's rep stepped forward and told Page Six that:

“This is a false report. Miles and Brandon are friends from the show but are not dating.”

However, all eyes are on Heizer and Flynn's relationship once more, now that a gay-themed short that the pair worked on together has come to light. Titled Home Movies, the film won director Kevin Rios an Honorable Mention for the Audience Award at Outfest's Fusion Film Festival last year. Fans of #13ReasonsWhy may be particularly intrigued by the project, as it just so happens to include a gay kiss shared between Heizer and Flynn.

Exploring the lives and relationships of #LGBTQ people from different backgrounds, Home Movies packs a powerful punch in just 72 seconds, leaving a deep impression that lasts long beyond the novelty of watching "former rivals" Alex and Justin kiss onscreen.

Released two months ago on Vimeo, the short film screened with the following caption:

"In this home movie collection of gay men, memory serves as an act of hope, power, and above all, resilience."

Following the incredible progress that 13 Reasons Why has made for LGBTQ representation onscreen, it's heartening to see that both Miles Heizer and Brandon Flynn continue to increase #gay visibility in their work, especially now that they have accrued their own legions of teen fans.

Whether Heizer and Flynn are gay or straight, friends or lovers, it doesn't matter. What matters is that the two actors continue to select projects that mean something to them and speak to a wider audience, regardless of how others may judge them or their choices. I shouldn't need 13 reasons to explain why that's so important.

