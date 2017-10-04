Sam Smith has built a career bemoaning over broken hearts and lost loves, but it looks like he might have found a little slice of happiness with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn, who plays Justin Foley in the hit Netflix show!

The two beautiful men were snapped by the paps kissing, holding hands and generally being cute in New York's Greenwich Village earlier this week, prompting rumors that the British singer and actor may be dating. Unsurprisingly, gay Twitter has gone into meltdown.

sam smith and brandon flynn are dating aka 13 reasons why im shook pic.twitter.com/ekujChPYUJ — celina (@jcurnaIs) October 3, 2017

SAM SMITH AND BRANDON FLYNN ARE SO CUTE TOGETHER SOMEONE HOLD MY GAY HEART pic.twitter.com/xFN8viCjxM — z + l (@zeesliam) October 3, 2017

sam smith and brandon flynn are dating now, the heterosexuals are shooketh. pic.twitter.com/GyIXi8GOV0 — Himo (@Himosexual) October 4, 2017

Sam Smith has been an out and proud gay man ever since he shot to fame with his 2014 album 'In The Lonely Hour,' which was written about his former boyfriend and model Jonathan Zeizel. Flynn, on the other hand, has neither confirmed nor denied claims about his sexuality, but looked to come out in this recent post on Instagram:

The post was written after "vote no" appeared in the sky over Sydney, Australia, just as the country was holding a postal vote on whether or not gay marriage should be legalized. Flynn included himself by using the collectives "us" and "we" when talking about the damage homophobia has caused his friends:

Just saw the "vote no" message in the sky, looming over Sydney. Thank you for raising money and hiring on a plane to write your lack of support amongst the clouds. I hope your hate and lack of understanding fades, just like those words will. Too many of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed, ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized... and you are scared that if we vote YES, you won't be able to show your hate for Us. Fuck that. We've been scared shitless our whole lives thanks to all the stigmas that surround Us, stigmas that were set in place by the same kind of people who flew that plane over Sydney. We've fought, we've come out bravely even in our fear, and you wrote a message in the sky because you're scared. Equality takes courage, it worries me that too many people in this world lack the balls to stand up for what is right. #fuckhate

Sam Smith commented on the post with a simple "x" (which, you know, is internet for kiss) after it was posted a few weeks ago.

Before the post, Flynn has always supported LGBT rights, and earlier this year attended Paris Pride along with the rest of the 13 Reasons Why cast, who were celebrating in San Francisco.

Earlier this year, Flynn was also romantically linked to #13ReasonsWhy co-star Miles Heizer after the pair appeared to look rather cozy and intimate with each other in a number of Instagram snaps.

Sadly for shippers, a rep for Heizer quickly confirmed that the boys were not an item, telling Page Six:

"This is a false report. Miles and Brandon are friends from the show but are not dating."

Having said this, while reps confirmed that Mandon (Briles?) is definitely not a thing, the recent snaps of Smith and Flynn looking more than happy in each other's company are hard to argue with, and even though it might still be early days for this super cute couple, I definitely ship it. Both the 25-year-old singer and 23-year-old actor are experiencing huge success in their respective careers — Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why will hit Netflix in 2018, while Smith's new single "Too Good at Goodbyes" has debuted at number one in the UK — so it's good to see the boys having enough time to enjoy each other's company despite their hectic schedules.