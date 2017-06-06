While Netflix are keeping the details of Season 2 firmly under wraps, the cast and crew of the hit teen show have recently been dropping the first major hints about the direction 13 Reasons Why will take — considering the second season will be going beyond Jay Asher's 2007 novel. While there are still a whole lot of unanswered questions, the show looks poised to answer at least a few of them as according to showrunner Brian Yorkey, Hannah's story is far from over and according to the cast — there's still a whole lot more of the story to explore.

Hannah Will Play A Big Role In Season 2

The #13ReasonsWhy Season 1 finale ended with the now controversial suicide of the show's central character Hannah Baker, which featured her death in graphic detail, causing a backlash from concerned parents and suicide prevention groups. For this reason, many thought it unlikely Hannah would return in any major capacity, as the whole first season unraveled the reasons and events which lead up to her taking her own life. However, Yorkey recently dispelled the theory that the show was done with Hannah. Speaking at Netflix's For Your Consideration panel per Mashable, Yorkey said:

"One question I get a lot is, 'How can there be a Season 2 when the story's over? My response is 'What story is over?' 'Well, Hannah's story is over.' Well, Hannah told her version of events, but there are at least 12 kids who have another version of those events that we actually haven't really heard from yet. So I think there's quite a bit more of Hannah's story to tell."

Yorkey made sure to dismiss the idea that Hannah was lying on the tapes, stating instead that there are many sides to one story. He hinted that Season 2 will further explore Hannah's complicated past and the relationships of the other 12 people involved embroiled in her story now that they are out in the open. Yorkey continued:

"I don't think Hannah told any untruths on her tape but I think she told her story and she reclaimed her narrative which had really been taken from her. She reclaimed the narrative, 'This is the story of my life and this is why it ends.' But there are other people who might want to tell that story differently or who are players in that story who might have a different perspective on some of those events. [...] Season 2 is also about healing and about how we go on, because people always say that you have to go on, but how do we after something like that?"

Katherine Langford, the breakout actress who starred as Hannah on the show, told Mashable she was "pleasantly surprised" when she found out she would still be a part of Season 2, revealing that she will appear in flashbacks, similar to her role in Season 1:

"We're going to see Hannah in flashbacks. We're going to see parts of Hannah's life that we didn't in Season 1. We haven't really gone into that much detail but I know that we're going to continue that dialogue and keep developing the story."

There Will Be Multiple Narrators And A Jump In The Timeline

Now that Hannah has been confirmed as being a big part of Season 2, does that mean she will narrate the show in a similar way? It's unlikely, now that the tapes are finished, and the cast recently weighed on on who they think should be the central voice of the show. According to producer Tom McCarthy, there "will probably be more than one," meaning we will likely have several insights into a handful of the characters. Speaking at an FYC Emmy event last week, Katherine Langford said:

"I want someone kind of obscure, like Skye. Jessica or Alex are very interesting, I'd be interested to see where their stories go this season. I want to believe [Alex] is alive."

Dylan Minnette, who plays Clay Jensen on the show, said he would like his own character to be explored in more depth, and even hinted at the timeline of Season 2. He revealed that the show will take place a few months after Season 1 finished. Speaking at the event, Minnette said:

"Naturally, I'd love to see Clay escape his demons from season one. I'd like to see him in a healthier place. The show takes place a few months after season one. I'm curious to know how Clay has coped the last few months. Did he find closure? Is he moving on? Part of me wonders if he'll be able to escape his anxiety, but I doubt it because that would make for compelling storytelling if he still has anxiety."

Minnette also confirmed that there would be no more cassette tapes for Clay (or anyone) to listen to, debunking some of the myths that Alex made his own tapes before he (supposedly) shot himself.

'13 Reasons Why' [Credit: Netflix]

Season 2 Will Not Be Censored

The backlash to the show's graphic depictions of sexual assault and suicide opened up a lot of dialogue about the responsibility showrunners and networks have to their audience, with many critics claiming the show glorified suicide. Netflix responded to criticisms by airing a trigger warning before the episodes, but the producers, cast, and writers (which includes former Disney star Selina Gomez) have stood behind the show, surprised by the backlash it received. When asked whether Season 2 would be toned down as a result, McCarthy said the show will not be censored, saying "season two should be authentic to season two."

Minnette agreed, supporting the show and what it has achieved:

"I would be shocked if anything is censored. The whole goal of the show is to be real and tell the story in a true way. And if they weren't going to do that in more scenes, I don't think they'd keep going with the show. They aren't going to sugarcoat anything. We haven't done it from day one and I don't think we're ever going to do it. I'm sure it's going to be just as important and dark as last season."

While we finally know a little bit about what to expect from Season 2, we still don't know if we will get answers to many of those burning questions we still have. Will Bryce face punishment for his actions? Is Alex still alive? Season 2 will likely be available to stream on Netflix in 2018.

(Source: Mashable, The Hollywood Reporter)