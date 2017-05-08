The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 were full of nuance and excitement. While big awards went out to Emma Watson (who won competing in the first gender-neutral Best Actor in a Movie category for Beauty and the Beast) and Moonlight (for best kiss, yes!), Stranger Things crept out of the Upside Down to win big in two major categories: Show of the Year and Best Actor in a Show for young Millie Bobby Brown.

But the best part of the whole awards razzle dazzle was when the whole cast of the recent smash hit show 13 Reasons Why, presented the Show of the Year award to #StrangerThings.

Check out the adorable moment below:

So cute, my heart it breaks!

The entire cast of #13ReasonsWhy trooped up on stage to present the award, and they even announced Stranger Things as the winner simultaneously with a little preemptive, "We love this show."

When the Stranger Things gang came up to receive their award they were all literally hopping with joy. Just look at Dustin's (Gaten Matarazzo) little jump!

While both shows got to wholeheartedly cheer each other on at this ceremony, they might very well be competitors at next year's awards show, since Stranger Things' second season is due out in October 2017 and 13 Reasons Why was just renewed for a second season the other day. Even though the controversial show has been hit hard for its debatable representation of suicide, 13 Reasons has met with resounding critical and fan success — we'll see how they fare in Season 2. Although either way, #Netflix — the network both shows live on — is winning big all the way.

Both shows are now streaming on Netflix, so get binging!