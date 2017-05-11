Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why has been a runaway success, and even though it's been over a month since its initial release, it is still the talk of the town. The series has been met with some harsh criticism for its alleged glorification of suicide, but for the most part, 13 Reasons Why has been praised for addressing important issues that people tend to shy away from.

The first season of 13 Reasons Why was a self-contained story, but the world is created is still full of stories fans would love to hear. #Netflix is confident in the property, and recently announced that they will be moving forward with 13 Reasons Why Season 2. Fans were thrilled to hear that 13 Reasons Why would be getting a second season, but the cast of the series was even more excited – like, they couldn’t even.

On the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, #JustinPrentice, who plays Bryce on 13 Reasons Why, told reporters how the cast reacted to hearing the news that the show was renewed for a second season:

"[On a group chat thread] There's been a lot of screaming and emojis. A lot of random letters, there’s some swearing which I won’t repeat, there’s 'Congratulations!' and 'I'm stuck with you [expletive] for another six months,' that sort of thing."

This sort of reaction is refreshing to see, because it shows the dedication and excitement that the cast has for the project. As far as 13 Reasons Why Season 2 goes, none of the cast members know where the story is headed, but they assure fans that there are many paths to be explored.

13 Reasons Why is a very important show, because it peeled back layers of social taboo surrounding mental health. The show is honest and at times hard to watch, but it is covering real issues that teens face every day. Hopefully, the second season of 13 Reasons Why will continue to explore more facets of teenage life, and deliver the same social impact as the first.

