This past weekend saw a kaleidoscope of color hit the boulevards of many major US cities, as the world came together to celebrate Pride Weekend; an annual celebration of love, life, and fabulousness.

Along with the thousands of #LGBT folks and allies that hit the streets to show off their rainbow colors, many celebs showed up to celebrate right alongside them! Netflix shows always have a big presence at Pride — Pictures of the Orange is the New Black and #Sense8 casts marching in NYC and Sao Paulo went viral back in 2016. This year, the kids from teen drama 13 Reasons Why joined in to show off their pride in San Francisco over the weekend — and looked totally adorable while doing so!

We all know this cast is hella adorable. This weekend though, they took it to the next level. Katherine Langford, Christian Navarro, Devin Druid, Justin Prentice, Alisha Boe, Miles Heizer, and Michele Selene Ang all marched in San Fan's Pride Parade, leading a Netflix banner which read "Be An Original" — a nod to the #Netflix Original Series' that the network has become known for. The gang shared their snaps all over Instagram, proving their relationships are in no way a reflection the show.

So cute! Hannah Langford turned up rocking a fierce red fringed cropped jacket and 'Be An Original' t-shirt (where can I get one of those?!) while the rest of the gang donned rainbow colored flower headbands. Langford also reached out to other Pride-goers, thanking them for their support:

"Wishing everyone a beautiful and safe day, full of love. Thank you to everyone who came out this weekend, and to those who continually support the community. May we continue to support and fight for those who are marginalised."

The 'bad bitches' of Liberty High strut their stuff while marching through the streets of central San Fran.

And Alisha Boe was living her best life.

Michele Selene Ang — who plays closeted lesbian Courtney Crimsen on the Netflix show — looked gorgeous in her flowing red ensemble.

And Christian Navarro who plays out and proud Tony on the show shared a snap of the group, with a touching caption that read:

"I'm so very proud to be apart of such an important, inclusive, diverse, and dynamic cast. We truly love being able to stand with our #lgbtq community in unity and strength. We love you. I love you. Today is yours."

He also posed with Orange's Diane Guerrero, who was also there to support her LGBT fans.

It's so awesome to see the cast to show so such support for their LGBT fans, especially as the show progressively deals with subjects of homophobia and acceptance, as well as bullying and suicide. The second season of 13 Reasons Why is expected to hit Netflix in 2018, so let's hope that this isn't the cast's last time being completely adorable together!

