Beware: This article contains spoilers for 13 Reasons Why Season 1. If you don't want to be spoiled, look away now.

13 Reasons Why has taken the world by storm. It's a show that explores the controversial topic of teenage suicide and its aftermath in a very smart way. It managed to resonate with modern teenagers by putting their sensibilities and struggles at the forefront, while also being a story anyone could get hooked into.

It's also a story full of twists and turns that has anyone watching it on the edge of their seat, every step of the way. With how the plot unfolded, it was incredibly hard to figure out what was next for our cast of characters...or, on second thought, was it really? Apparently not.

The Show Had A Mind-Boggling Piece Of Foreshadowing

Turns out - as a fan discovered and posted about on Tumblr - 13 Reasons Why gave us a clue as to what would happen in Season 1's head-scratching finale in a previous episode.

Episode 11 sees our main character, Clay, being the subject of one of Hannah Baker's tapes. In it, there's a sequence of him fantasizing with being in a relationship with Hannah. The song that plays in the background of that moment is "A 1000 Times" by Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam:

Take a look at these two verses from the song:

"I left my room on the West side. I walked from noon until the night. I changed my crowd, I ditched my tie, I watched the sparks fly off the fire. I found your house, I didn't even try. They'd closed the shutters, they'd pulled the blinds. My eyes were red, the streets were bright. Those ancient years were black and white. The 10th of November, the year's almost over. If I had your number, I'd call you tomorrow. If my eyes were open, I'd be kicking the doors. But all that I have is this old dream I've always had."

That's where the foreshadowing comes in. Notice the November 10 mention? The finale takes place on November 10. It's that date on which we see various students being interrogated due to the lawsuit against the school in light of Hannah's suicide, the girl's parents finally getting to hear her mysterious tapes, and Clay deciding to move on alongside a group of friends.

See Also:

The best thing is that this isn't just some out-there fan theory. Prior to the show's release, during an interview with PopSugar, the crew revealed that the music choices in the show were intentional. As lead #DylanMinnette put it, the songs in the series were carefully chosen to reflect what was happening in the show:

"I had a dialogue with Brian from the get-go about what songs should be on the soundtrack. I love that he was so open and it was very much a collaboration."

Essentially, this one song connected with various story points from the show, both past and present. For starters, Clay's desire to be with Hannah, even though his chance has passed. Secondly, the fact that it mentions the date when the various mysteries and lose ends surrounding Hannah's suicide would be (somewhat) tied up. I have to say, dropping that kind of clue in a show developed with the utmost care with tackling a premise based around the topic of suicide is really impressive.

What do you think about 13 Reasons Why clever finale clue? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: PopSugar]