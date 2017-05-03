Ever since the first season of 13 Reasons Why ended, fans have wondered how Netflix could continue the story of Hannah Baker in a sophomore outing. After her tapes ended, it seemed as though a potential second season of 13 Reasons Why would have to carry on without its star, Katherine Langford.

However, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, writer Brian Yorkey revealed that Hannah's story is far from over:

"One of the things that is a fundamental element of our show is the weaving of past and the present. Hannah's story is still very much not finished. She's an integral part of whatever the next chapter of the story is, and she's very much still at the center of it."

13 Reasons Why [Credit: Netflix]

While a second season hasn't technically been confirmed just yet, the return of 13 Reasons Why is all but certain. After all, the unfortunate story of Hannah Baker has proven itself to be one of the most popular Netflix shows yet, and the Season 1 cliffhangers proved that 13 Reasons Why could deviate from the source material in new and exciting ways. It's not too much of a stretch to imagine the writers incorporating Hannah in the kind of flashbacks that became a signature aspect of the show.

Actress Katherine Langford also suggested that her character will continue to play an important role in Season 2, explaining that:

"There's definitely more story to tell. It would be cool to continue the dialogue of this story. There are so many cliffhangers at the end of the season."

13 Reasons Why [Credit: Netflix]

See also:

In the alternate ending that was originally supposed to be used in Jay Asher's book, Hannah Baker survived her suicide attempt. Although the Netflix adaptation decided to forego this and end Hannah's life, Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why can now explore her character in even more depth, adding new dimensions to the poor girl that the book never could.

Let's just hope that Hannah's inclusion in the next season serves the story and isn't exploited as a gimmick in order to bring fans back to the fold. Season 1 of 13 Reasons Why was already controversial enough.

Poll Do you think Hannah Baker should return in Season 2 of '13 Reasons Why'? No, Hannah's story ended and it's time to move on.

Yes, Katherine Langford is an integral part of the show.

(Source — The Hollywood Reporter. Poll Image Credit: Netflix)