Ever since Clay Jensen finished listening to the final tape and we finished watching the final episode of 13 Reasons Why, fans have wondered how long it would take for the hit Netflix show to be renewed for a second season. Despite running out of source material to draw from, the use of cliffhangers and unresolved story lines made it clear that 13 Reasons Why would return at some point — surprisingly with Hannah Baker still. However, now that a sophomore outing has been confirmed, a new question has arisen that revolves around the issue of the tapes themselves.

Each of the 13 tapes that Hannah Baker created in Season 1 were key to the story line, anchoring each episode by exploring the negative impact that specific people had on the poor girl's life. Some fans theorised that new tapes would surface in Season 2, chronicling the pain felt by Tyler — who may or not embark on a school shooting — or Alex — who may or may not have shot himself in the head, but this would have surely felt too contrived.

Fortunately, show runner Brian Yorkey has now clarified that the tapes will not return in Season 2. However, their replacement currently remains a mystery.

Speaking to EW, Yorkey revealed that;

"The tapes are still obviously on people’s minds, but there is a different sort of analog technology that plays a hugely important role in season 2. So the cassette tapes aren’t at the center of it — those two boxes of tapes are still hanging around and matter to people — but there will be a new piece of technology for 13-year-olds to Google and try to understand what it was."

For a show based around the central mystery of who really killed Hannah Baker, it probably comes as no surprise that Yorkey and his team have decided to keep Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why shrouded in mystery too.

However, we do know that analog technology will still play an important role and that this will be something that younger viewers won't be familiar with— including perhaps executive producer Selena Gomez herself. Given this knowledge, we suspect that perhaps VHS tapes from the court case could become integral to the plot moving forward, although there's also a chance that analog telephones or even record players could feature too.

Either way though, let's just hope that Season 2 continues exploring issues of diversity in ways that the original book never could, assuming of course that the show's controversial reception doesn't end production before it's begun.

