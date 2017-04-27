13 Reasons Why became a smash hit with Netflix subscribers only days after it was released at the end of March, having been adapted from Jay Asher's 2007 novel of the same name. Though the series soon attracted its share of criticism, with some believing that the series romanticizes suicide, it has earned itself a dedicated fan base.

With so many questions left unanswered at the end of #13ReasonsWhy Season 1, fans have been eagerly awaiting confirmation of a second season. And according to The Hollywood Reporter, that might be about to happen.

[Credit: Beth Dubber/Netflix]

Sources have told THR that #Netflix is closing in on a deal for a second season of 13 Reasons Why, with a writers' room already set up. Netflix are yet to confirm these rumors, though this is no surprise given that the company has traditionally held off announcing follow up seasons until at least two months after the initial release of an original series.

13 Reasons Why follows High School student Clay Jensen, who finds a package of cassettes on his front porch. The tapes are revealed to be recordings from Hannah Baker, his classmate and crush who committed suicide two weeks earlier. On the tapes, Hannah details the 13 reasons why she decided to take her own life, calling out those who contributed to her decision by name. In order for Clay to learn if he is one of the 13 reasons he must listen to the tapes, and in the process unravel many dark secrets.

13 Reasons Why Season 1 is available to be streamed on Netflix now

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

[Poll image credit: Netflix]