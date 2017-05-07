This year, #Netflix took the world by storm with the release of #13ReasonsWhy, an adaptation of Jay Asher's novel, centered around Hannah Baker, a teenager who takes her own life, leaving behind a series of tapes (13, to be exact) for everyone who played a part in her suicide to listen.

The show has been surrounded in controversy, with allegations that it glorifies suicide, and has even been banned from discussion in some schools. But there's no denying its astounding success.

A second season, however, has been uncertain.

Just last month one of show's producers, #SelenaGomez, teased the possibility of a second season. Now it's official: Netflix has renewed 13 Reasons Why for a second season.

The Netflix Twitter account made the announcement today with a cryptic teaser, showing various locations from the show. Take a look:

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/nY5vTUfXdo — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 7, 2017

The caption reads:

"Their story isn't over. Season 2 of '13 Reasons Why' is coming."

No release date was given, but it's likely we'll get it early next year.

The idea of a second season has caused arguments among fans; since the show is based on one complete novel with no sequels, there's no way to expand the story. That begs the question...

What Can We Expect From Season 2?

The Season 1 finale left quite a few unanswered questions. What happened to Alex? Did he try to commit suicide or did another individual play a part in his condition? What will Mr. Porter do with Hanna's tapes? Where in the world is Justin going with nothing but a bottle of alcohol and a gun? And most importantly, what's next for Clay?

Well, to appease the concerns about a lack of a future storyline, Jay Asher posed the same questions. During an interview with EW, he revealed he had already thought of a sequel to the characters:

"I'm curious as well. What happens to Clay? How do people react to what Alex did at the very end? What's going to happen to Mr. Porter? I'd thought of a sequel at some point. I'd brainstormed it, but decided I wasn't going to write it. So I'd love to see it."

Furthermore, a few days before Asher's statement, Selena Gomez talked about the various characters still having some stories left in them:

"We don't know what is going to go beyond it, but we know there are so many stories that lie beneath each character. "

While the exact direction the show will take is unclear, it's easy to see Season 2 will be a continuation of the supporting characters' open-ended storyline. Is that a good choice? It's tough to say with the little information at our disposal, but it could be a risky move. The first season was unique because it dealt with the aftermath of a young girl's suicide, as the reasons that led to her death are revealed.

This new chapter in the story will deal with the consequences faced by the remaining characters after Hanna's tapes, which could potentially be less interesting if not handled carefully. With that said, there's also the chance that exploring how Hannah Baker affected the characters well beyond the release of her tapes winds up being just as interesting. At this point, we can just hope the showrunners manage to give us a story as gripping as the first one. But with the great first chapter we got, I'm confident in that being the case.

