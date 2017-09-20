Justin Foley may be a reprehensible figure on 13 Reasons Why, spreading rumors about Hannah Baker that helped drive her to suicide, but the actor who plays him spread a message of love this week when he came out as gay on Instagram.

Ever since 13 Reasons Why first debuted on #Netflix back in March, Brandon Flynn has remained quiet regarding the subject of his sexuality, even after rumors began to spread that he may be romantically entangled with co-star Miles Heizer. While this gossip was eventually shut down by official representatives, Flynn has now decided to out himself in response to a homophobic message that went viral in his home country.

Australian citizens are currently voting on whether same-sex marriage should be legalized down under, which prompted one vehement detractor to write the words "Vote No" across the sky above Sydney. Angered by this message of hate, Flynn spoke out against prejudice on social media, officially declaring himself as a member of the LGBTQ community in the process.

Posting a rainbow flag that reads "Equality," Flynn wrote that:

"I hope your hate and lack of understanding fades, just like those words will. Too many of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed, ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized... and you are scared that if we vote YES, you won't be able to show your hate for Us. F--k that. We've been scared sh-tless our whole lives thanks to all the stigmas that surround us, stigmas that were set in place by the same kind of people who flew that plane over Sydney."

Flynn doesn't hold back, arguing that it's time to break down the walls built up by prejudice and intolerance. The LGBTQ community deserves the same rights as everyone else and should no longer live in fear:

“We’ve fought, we’ve come out bravely even in our fear, and you wrote a message in the sky because you’re scared. Equality takes courage, it worries me that too many people in this world lack the balls to stand up for what is right. # f**k hate”

Just like the show that made him famous, Brandon Flynn isn't afraid to court controversy, openly discussing important issues here that affect teenagers across the world. By fighting messages of hate in the public domain, Flynn will undoubtedly inspire others to come out too, encouraging #LGBTQ teenagers to feel more comfortable in their own skin.

#13ReasonsWhy made important strides forward for queer representation on #TV, so it's fitting that one of the show's breakout stars continues to do so in his private life. While we wait to find out more about Season 2, check out Flynn's performance in a short #gay-themed movie titled Home Movies and continue to support positive representation of the LGBTQ community on our screens.

What are you looking forward to seeing most in Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!