Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are the definition of friendship goals. They became friends in 2008 while they were both dating members of the Jonas Brothers band (Gomez dated Nick Jonas and Swift dated Joe Jonas), and they've been there for each other through thick and thin since. Speaking to the Herald Sun, Selena opened up about their relationship:

"Taylor and I dated Jonas brothers together. We met when she was 18. I was 15 or 16. She was so great to me. Then we became best friends. She would fly out to see me when I was going through something really hard. We'd eat a lot of fattening food and vent."

Swift and Gomez have also collaborated various projects. Gomez starred in Swift's 'Bad Blood' music video and went on stage during Swift's 1989's Tour. Taylor Swift also made a sneaky appearance in one of Gomez's projects: Netflix's controversial hit show, #13ReasonsWhy, for which Gomez served as a producer.

The Taylor Swift Cameo In '13 Reasons Why' Not Many Noticed

A Tumblr user by the name of shakeitoff6202 noticed the quick cameo. In Episode 10, 'Sheri's Tape,' Sheri and Tyler are seen talking in their school. If you look behind Tyler, you'll notice a familiar face lurking in the background.

That's the cover for Swift's 1989 album. Granted, Swift only appeared on a poster, but it's nonetheless a fun Easter Egg. While we don't know who placed that reference there, it's very cool that Swift got to cameo in her best friend's show. Fun fact: This isn't the first time Swift has cameo-ed in one of Gomez's projects.

Taylor Swift's Other Sneaky Cameo

In June, 2017 #SelenaGomez released her music video for her new song, 'Bad Liar,' and, as spotted by Refinery29, Swift had a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance.

Near the end of the video the singer dances in her room, which is full of posters. If you look closely at the wall behind her, you'll notice a Charlie's Angels poster. If you look even closer, you'll notice that #TaylorSwift was put in the middle as the leader of the team, in place of Farrah Fawcett.

[Credit: Interscope Records]

Okay, these two cameos make want to go through the entirety of Selena Gomez's music video catalogue to discover more Taylor Swift Easter Eggs. Talk about friendship goals!

What do you think about Taylor Swift's sneaky 13 Reasons Why cameo? Have you spotted any other notable celebrity guests? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: Mirror, Refinery29)