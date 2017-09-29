It's been 20 years since James Cameron's Titanic became one of the biggest blockbusters ever made. The story of a doomed romance on the world's largest ship struck the hearts of millions of viewers, and continues to do so today. But even if the onscreen romance of Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) ended in tragedy, the same cannot be said for their real life counterparts, who are still good friends who often quote their record-breaking movie whenever they get the chance.

An Unsinkable Lifelong Friendship

During a recent interview with Glamour, award-winning actress #KateWinslet gave some insight on her friendship with #LeonardoDiCaprio. Despite going their own separate ways after sky-rocketing to fame in #Titanic (and never hooking up in real life) the two have remained close friends for 20 years. Winslet revealed that while people may know them for their roles in serious dramas and their own passionate stances for certain social causes, DiCaprio and herself are actually quite silly when left to their own devices.

“You don’t even want to know the last conversation we had because it was so funny and made me laugh so much. We found ourselves saying to each other, ‘Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say?’

Winslet, who can next be seen alongside Idris Elba in The Mountain Between Us this October, then talked about how the Titanic duo haven't forgotten about their time on set – which comes up every now and then in the funniest ways imaginable.

"I’m not going to tell you what we actually talk about but yeah, we’re very, very close and sometimes we do quote the odd 'Titanic' line back and forth to each another, because only we can, and we find it really funny."

The two have often been seen hanging out in awards ceremonies, and even teamed up with Billy Zane, who portrayed the despicable antagonist Cal, to promote environmental awareness. Ironically, the trio appeared at an event meant to protect the icebergs – the very thing that doomed their characters aboard the R.M.S. Titanic.

The friendship the two Titanic leads share is one for the ages, as seen in the many instances where the talented actors openly expressed their affection and respect for one another. Even if DiCaprio and Winslet only star in two movies together (Titanic and Revolutionary Road), their endearing friendship has proven to be a lot better than any romantic movie they could have headlined.

