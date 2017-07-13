This past year has been an outstanding one for the small screen. From binge-worthy Netflix shows like the adorable/terrifying Stranger Things to groundbreaking comedies with more than a hint of much-needed social commentary like Donald Glover's Atlanta, there's been something on TV for everyone in every mood. Come September 17, we'll all be watching the Stephen Colbert-hosted event to see who takes away the golden accolade as the best in their category, but for now check out the list of Emmy award nominees below:
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Viola Davis - How To Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy - The Crown
Elizabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell - The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
Robin Wright - House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins - Westworld
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey - House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Carrie Coon - Fargo
Felicity Huffman - American Crime
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange - FEUD: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon - FEUD: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Riz Ahmed - The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock
Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor - Fargo
John Turturro - The Night Of
Geoffrey Rush - Genius
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon - Better Things
Tracee Ellis Ross - Blash-ish
Jane Fonda - Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin - Grace And Frankie
Allison Janney - Mom
Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Aziz Ansari - Master of None
Zach Galifianakis - Baskets
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
William H. Macy - Shameless
Best Realty TV Show
American Ninja Warrior
The Amazing Race
Project Runway
Ru Paul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Best Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Late Show with James Corden
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Real Time with Bill Maher
Best Limited Series Or TV Movie
Big Little Lies
Fargo
FEUD: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Blackish
Master of None
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmitt
Silicon Valley
Modern Family
Veep
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld