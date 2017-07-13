This past year has been an outstanding one for the small screen. From binge-worthy Netflix shows like the adorable/terrifying Stranger Things to groundbreaking comedies with more than a hint of much-needed social commentary like Donald Glover's Atlanta, there's been something on TV for everyone in every mood. Come September 17, we'll all be watching the Stephen Colbert-hosted event to see who takes away the golden accolade as the best in their category, but for now check out the list of Emmy award nominees below:

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Viola Davis - How To Get Away With Murder

Claire Foy - The Crown

Elizabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Keri Russell - The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld

Robin Wright - House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins - Westworld

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey - House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Carrie Coon - Fargo

Felicity Huffman - American Crime

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange - FEUD: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon - FEUD: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Riz Ahmed - The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock

Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor - Fargo

John Turturro - The Night Of

Geoffrey Rush - Genius

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon - Better Things

Tracee Ellis Ross - Blash-ish

Jane Fonda - Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin - Grace And Frankie

Allison Janney - Mom

Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Aziz Ansari - Master of None

Zach Galifianakis - Baskets

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

William H. Macy - Shameless

Best Realty TV Show

American Ninja Warrior

The Amazing Race

Project Runway

Ru Paul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Best Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Late Show with James Corden

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Real Time with Bill Maher

Best Limited Series Or TV Movie

Big Little Lies

Fargo

FEUD: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Blackish

Master of None

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmitt

Silicon Valley

Modern Family

Veep

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld