Few awards ceremonies are more fun than the MTV Movie and TV Awards, and this year's event was no exception. Shaved heads and outrageous outfits dominated social media feeds for the night as all manner of names from the film, TV and music industry rubbed shoulders amongst the popcorn.

As entertaining as host Adam DeVine's onstage antics were, those in attendance had no problem making their own fun, proving that an entertainer's job doesn't end when the cameras stop rolling.

Take a look at some of this year's memorable selfies, silliness and celebrity snaps from the night and relive the magic of the #MTVAwards all over again:

1. Coolest Child Stars In Town Dafne Keen And Millie Bobby Brown Cosy Up For A Selfie

2. Amber Rose And Chanel West Coast Just Casually Killing It

3. Rebel Wilson Can't Handle The Pyrotechnics

4. John Cena's Face Says It All

5. When 'Baywatch' Meets 'Stranger Things'

6. Trevor Noah Kicking It With Snoop Dogg And— Martha Stewart?!

7. '13 Reason Why' Squad Unite!

8. This Photo Basically Sums Up The Entire Night

9. Caleb McLaughlin Feeling Pretty Damn Good About The Music

10. Original Teen Mom Amber Portwood Cozies Up To DJ Khaled

What was your favorite moment from this year's MTV Awards?