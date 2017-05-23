A suicide attack in Manchester, England has left at least 22 people dead — including some children — after an explosive device was detonated at an Ariane Grande concert on Monday evening.

The Greater Manchester Police Department stated that the attack was perpetrated by one man who died at the scene. Officers are currently attempting to establish if he "was acting alone or as part of a network."

According to eye witness reports given to The Guardian, the explosive was detonated moments after #ArianeGrande left the stage and led to scenes of chaos as thousands of panicked teenagers and young people fled the venue. Majid Khan, 22 explained:

"A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena. It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit."

Adding to the devastation, the North West Ambulance Service reported that it had taken 59 casualties from the explosion to nearby hospitals and treated many walking wounded for "shrapnel-like injuries."

The incident marks the worst terror attack to take place on British soil since the 2005 London bombings.

Read the latest police statement containing full details of the attack below:

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena @CCIanHopkins pic.twitter.com/LDG1wgX2sT — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Although 23-year-old Grande was physically unharmed in the attack, she has reached out to her fans to share how she feels "broken" by the deeply traumatizing event:

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Other celebrities — including Ariana's friends and collaborators Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj — have shared their sorrow over the devastating attack in solidarity with the victims and Grande herself:

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

every musician feels sick & responsible tonightshows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari — Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 23, 2017

Thoughts, prayers and my whole are with Manchester this evening. — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) May 23, 2017

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

Stalwarts in the legendary Manchester music scene, including The Clash guitarist Johnny Marr, Elbow frontman Guy Garvey and the iconic New Order, also Tweeted to share their grief:

Manchester stands together. — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 23, 2017

My hearts broken. — Guy Garvey (@Guy_Garvey) May 23, 2017

Our hearts go out to the victims and their families affected #WeStandTogether #Manchester — New Order (@neworder) May 23, 2017

Please feel free to leave your messages of condolences to the victims and their families in the comments below.