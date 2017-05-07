Madonna rose to stardom in the early 80’s, but her cultural and musical influence has continued on for decades. Inspiring many of the pop stars who dominate the charts today, Madonna she will always be one of the most celebrated performers of all time.

Over the years, #Madonna has not dominated the headlines like she used to though. However, when she does, the controversial singer certainly makes a splash. Recently, Madonna took to her Instagram account and shared some #NSFW pictures that had the whole internet buzzing.

Madonna's NSFW Instagram Post

Madonna shared two pictures from her Instagram account, and the first shows the pop star topless, sporting some lovely jewelry. She is also sporting a grill that probably cost more than most people make in a year, but it would make rapper Paul Wall proud.

The second picture in the post set the internet ablaze, as the 58-year-old proudly shows off her body, reminding us that Madonna is truly ageless. The picture is confounding at first, because it is hard to tell exactly what you’re looking at, but regardless of which side is up, Madonna is still in amazing shape.

Madonna's Legacy & Message Of Female Empowerment

Madonna has been a hit recording artist since 1979, but she gained notoriety in 1984 when her self-titled album hit #8 on Billboard’s Top 100. Her follow-up album, Like a Virgin, rocketed her to stardom and the world was never the same.

To this day, Madonna is the best-selling female recording artist of all time. Madonna also has a notable film career, with great roles in Desperately Seeking Susan, A League of Their Own, and Evita.

Madonna has been promoting self-confidence and self-acceptance since she burst onto the scene. The pop star has never shied away from speaking her mind or ding whatever the hell she feels like doing. Madonna’s Instagram post is quasi-risqué, but she has always been proud of her body and she works her ass off to stay in such great shape.

In the mid ‘80s through the early ‘90s, Madonna caught a lot of heat for some of her outfits and performances, which some people said were overtly sexual. However, Madonna has always been a proponent of equality, while remaining a beacon for female empowerment. Madonna still represents everything she has stood for over the years, proving this recently by showing her support at the Women's March on Washington

One thing is for damn sure — Madonna is a legend and will continue to be one of the most influential figures in pop culture. She may have changed her image and sound over the years, but at her core, Madonna has always stood for empowerment and equality. Her pictures on Instagram only further her legendary status, and show that she is not afraid to push the envelope.

