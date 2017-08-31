New villains, travelling to new time periods, and yet another #Arrowverse crossover - these are but some of the confirmed highlights that fans of DC's Legends of Tomorrow can look forward to in Season 3, which will premiere in October on The CW.

After a sluggish first season, the new showrunners managed to revamp the time-traveling action-adventure series and turned it into one of the most enjoyable programs on #television with its second season.

When we last saw the Legends in the Season 2 finale, Captain Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and her team of outcasts and misfits defeated the Legion of Doom and completed the Spear of Destiny story arc - but in doing so, they "broke time". By revisiting a moment in time that they have already participated in, our #superheroes broke the number one rule of time travel and seriously messed up the timeline, scattering humans and objects that matter all across time. The problem needs to be fixed before the time stream falls apart, but that's easier said than done.

In the lead-up to Season 3, almost every cast and crew member involved with the #DC series have been dropping nuggets of information of what will pop up in the new season. Based on what we know so far, here's what would make Season 3 even better than Season 2:

1. Rip Hunter Turns Legends' Antagonist With His New Time Bureau

Rip Hunter - 'Legends of Tomorrow' [Credit: Warner Bros TV]

One of Legends of Tomorrow Season 2's highlights was when the Legends' original leader, Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill), was brainwashed by the Legion of Doom and became an "evil" Rip hellbent on taking down his ex-teammates. Since then, the rogue ex-Time Master has returned to being his self-deprecating self, and Sara is doing very well as captain of the Waverider.

Evil Rip Hunter was fun to watch — even though he killed Sara not once but twice — so it was great to hear that the character will stay in the series as the bullish head of a newly-formed Time Bureau, an updated version of the Time Masters.

At San Diego Comic-Con, executive producer Phil Klemmer confirmed that the new Rip will not be a villain but will be antagonizing the Legends as he questions their capability in safeguarding the timeline.

"Last season, the Legends were the only game in town. Now they're competing with the best and brightest. Rip Hunter has reconstituted what the Time Masters were, so the existential question for the Legends is where do (they) fit into this universe."

It will be enthralling to see whether the new Rip will support or hinder the Legends in doing what he has assembled them for in the first place - making the world a better place by fixing "corrupted" events via time travel.

2. A Happy Reunion For Captain Cold And Heatwave

Heatwave and Captain Cold - 'Legends of Tomorrow' [Credit: Warner Bros TV]

#WentworthMiller's Captain Cold/Leonard Snart was one of the standout characters from Season 1, a smooth-talking thief who sacrificed himself to save the team. In Season 2, a Snart from an earlier timeline was recruited by the Legion of Doom to cause trouble for his former teammates. But once the baddies were defeated, Snart was returned to the period when he was "good" by his partner and best buddy, Mick Rory/Heatwave (Dominic Purcell).

Rory had one of the best character development arcs in Season 2, proving time and time again that, despite his criminal background, he has what it takes to be a true Legend. To have his old pal Snart back means a lot to him but as Klemmer tells DC Legends TV, their reunion will not be smooth-sailing:

"It will be about as polar opposite as the Snart that (Miller's) played on our show... It's going to be really traumatic for Mick Rory, because he has this version of his dead partner in his head, and in a way, Snart's return is his greatest wish come true, but the fact that he doesn't get the version that he's held in the back of his mind is deeply unsettling. Rory's made a lot of progress as well in the meantime, but he's certainly not ready to call himself a hero."

From Prison Break to The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, it's always enjoyable to watch Miller and Purcell together on screen, so it's good news to learn that Miller will be returning to the DC series in a recurring guest role. It's probably good TV to see the former partners sparring at first, but hopefully we get to see Captain Cold and Heatwave becoming best buds and partners again in Season 3.

3. More Time Travels To Exotic Eras

Legends in King Arthur's Court - 'Legends of Tomorrow' [Credit: Warner Bros TV]

One of the winning aspects of Season 2 was having the Legends travel across time to different eras — from the American Civil War in the 1770s to World War II in the 1940s. This also allowed the team to meet historical figures like George Washington and King Arthur, as well as modern artistic heroes such as J.R.R. Tolkien and George Lucas.

From what has been revealed thus far, Season 3 will see the Legends travel to the 1800s to join the "Greatest Show On Earth", namely the Barnum & Bailey Circus, as well as taking a trip to Ancient Rome to cross paths with Julius Caesar.

The series is also likely to reference blockbusters such as E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and Titanic. In fact, in the circus episode entitled "Freakshow", Victor Garber (who plays Dr Martin Stein), will share scenes with his Titanic co-star Billy Zane who was cast to play circus showman, B.T. Barnum.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who plays Amaya Jiwe/Vixen, the Legend with animal-inspired powers, told Bleeding Cool recently that fans can expect to see a whole lot more of such fun time travel to exotic eras in Season 3:

"We go to some really fun time periods and see some really cool historical figures and characters from folklore and world renown from our history... The playful edginess gets amplified, it’s fun and silly but there are also some very emotional moments... I’d like to explore more of the Far East... I really just want to push it and see just how many bizarre encounters we can have. How many times we can shake the Legends around."

4. Challenging Villains For Our Legends

Gorilla Grodd in 'The Flash' [Credit: Warner Bros TV]

They were more compelling than the one-dimensional Vandal Savage in Legends' Season 1, but it's good to know that the Legion of Doom - namely Reverse Flash/Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher), Damien Darhk (Neil McDonough) and Malcolm Merlyn (John Burrowman) - is now history.

The Legends will face a new super-villain group whose members include The Flash's Gorilla Grodd and Kuasa (Tracy Ifeachor), the vicious sister of the present-day Vixen (which fans of Arrow and the animated series Vixen will know).

As fascinating as it is to have familiar Arrowverse villains in Legends, it's probably more intriguing if the series has its own unique baddies to tackle. As it is, Legends producers have already confirmed that Damien Darhk, who died in Season 4 of Arrow, will also make a return. Why bother bringing back a dead villain? The Legends - or all the other superheroes in the Arrowverse for that matter - can't be that powerful if their villains keep coming back from the dead! So, let's have some fresh new baddies who can really create new challenges for our Legends, rather than having hand-me-down villains from other TV series.

5. New Legend Connecting With Old Legends

Computer hacker Zari (Tala Ashe) from 2042 - 'Legends of Tomorrow' [Credit: Warner Bros TV]

For Season 2, Legends of Tomorrow removed deadwood members such as Hawkman and Hawkgirl, and successfully replaced them with smart-aleck historian Nick Heywood/Steel (Nick Zano) and the feisty Amaya Jiwe/Vixen (Richardson-Sellers), who were not only convincing as love interests, but also proved to be valuable additions to the Waverider team.

In Season 3, viewers will get to see another new face. Zari Adrianna Tomaz (American Odyssey's Tala Ashe) is a Muslim-American computer hacker from 2042 who does not realize that she has mystical powers. When she first meet the Legends, there's no love lost as she feels that the so-called superheroes - in particular, billionaire inventor Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) - are utterly out of touch with how bad the world has become in the future. During Legends's TCA panel, the actress explains the scenario:

"She’s living in a time that’s so bleak and so terrible that she challenges them to think, ‘Is there a way to be Legends and to be humanitarians about it?' I think there’s going to be some tension there."

It will be good to see Zari successfully joining the ensemble, just like Heywood and Jiwe before her. Besides her unique powers (which will be revealed sometime in the season), the new Legend will also bring extra "woman power" to the present team, which is a tad testosterone-heavy at the moment.

6. More Hilarious Scenes Between Supergirl and Mick Rory In The Next Arrowverse Crossover

Legends of Tomorrow truly went from strength to strength as Season 2 went on, especially thanks to standout performances in the annual #DCTVUniverse crossover, "Invasion!", in which the Legends more than held their own against the titular characters of Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl.

Not only did the Legends manage to showcase their strengths, they also displayed their distinctive "group" humor to the acclaimed 4-episode crossover. Arguably the most memorable humorous moment was the dialogue between Legends' Mick Rory - a character who has grown from a bitter, grumpy criminal into a jovial chum armed with great punchlines - and Supergirl/Kara in The Flash episode. Rory hilariously teased Superman's cousin about her X-Ray vision, and both actors utilized their comic timing perfectly. It will be a delight if the next Arrowverse crossover could include more scenes featuring these two characters bantering with each other yet again.

Legends of Tomorrow returns with Season 3 on October 10 on The CW. The next Arrowverse crossover then starts with Arrow/Supergirl on November 27, following by The Flash/Legends of Tomorrow on November 28.

What do you hope to see in the new season of Legends of Tomorrow?