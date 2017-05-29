Disney is currently on top of the world. They own some of the best assets in Hollywood today, with major franchises like Marvel, Pixar, and Lucasfilm, there's no stopping Walt Disney's amazing legacy.

Disney has some of the most potential in the world to utilize their franchises for Easter Eggs, crossovers and expanded universes. Sure, we've seen the on-screen team-up of the Avengers, as well as the various Disney Easter Eggs throughout Pixar's timeline. But we haven't seen many of these major franchises combine to form amazing crossovers. This is especially peculiar when you consider the fact that rights shouldn't be an issue, seeing as Disney owns them all. But who knows, maybe they have major plans in the pipeline. Let's take a look at 7 Disney crossovers we need to see happen in future!

1. Han Solo x Star-Lord

'Guardians of The Galaxy' and 'Return of The Jedi' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, 20th Century Fox]

#Disney currently owns the rights to the two coolest bounty hunters in the galaxy and I think they need to have the pair cross paths. We know that Alden Ehrenreich is playing the iconic Han Solo in the anthology movie movie next year, and because he'll be traveling all around the galaxy, is it really that far-fetched to see him run into Star-Lord? I think the pair would either get along great or totally hate each other. It would be awesome to see a scene where the two of them both chase the same bounty against each other. But because that's unlikely, I'd settle for just seeing Peter Quill pass by in the background of a scene. Either way, we need to see this happen!

2. 'Toy Story' x Star Wars & Marvel

'Toy Story', Falcon and Luke Skywalker [Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Hasbro]

One of the franchises with the most potential is the iconic Toy Story movies. Since the last movie in the franchise, Toy Story 3, Disney purchased #Marvel and then two years later bought Lucasfilm. These multi-billion dollar deals meant that Disney could acquire the rights to Star Wars, Iron Man, Indiana Jones and the rest of the Marvel Universe.

I think you know where I'm going with this one. Disney has the potential to let Toy Story use their various other assets to include in the upcoming Toy Story 4. Can you imagine Woody talking to a Luke Skywalker figurine? Or maybe even a toy Darth Vader teaming up with a Zurg figurine? The opportunities are endless.

3. 'Big Hero 6' x 'The Avengers'

'Big Hero 6', 'The Avengers' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]

Big Hero 6 came out three years ago, and ever since then we've been dying to get a sequel to the hilarious, action-packed superhero animation. It received excellent reviews from the public and critics alike, which makes it a fan-favorite Disney movie.

The sequel to Big Hero 6 won't reach theaters, as Disney plans to make a TV show instead. Disney plans to air the show on Disney XD in the next year or so. And surely Disney will want to up their game if they want to match the quality of the first movie, which means they could include some more fan service in the sequel. Big Hero 6 had its share of Disney Easter Eggs, but hopefully the TV show could make room for lots more. They could go big, like including the Avengers team being called to help Hiro and the gang. Or they could just acknowledge that Marvel heroes are in the same universe somehow.

Either way, Big Hero 6 has a lot of potential because Disney owns arguably the greatest roster of superheroes in the world. There's no doubt that the #Avengers should be utilized in Disney's most heroic animation movie franchise yet.

4. The Millennium Falcon x The Milano

'A New Hope', 'Guardians of The Galaxy' [Credit: 20th Century Fox, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]

Sci-fi is a genre that's been loved for decades now, and what Han Solo's Millennium Falcon was to kids back in the '70s and '80s, Star-Lord's Milano will basically be the equivalent to kids nowadays. It's hard to know if something will be iconic in the present, but there's no denying that Guardians of The Galaxy will have the same sort of lasting iconography as Star Wars did 30 years ago.

For this reason, a crossover between the two ships could be one of the best moments in sci-fi history. For example, Star Lord's Milano could be parked in a shopping market ship hanger in a future Star Wars movie. Or maybe we could see the Millennium Falcon jump into hyperspace in the background in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Anything at all would be absolutely amazing.

5. 'Wreck-It Ralph' x Dejarik (Star Wars)

'Wreck-It Ralph', 'Empire Strikes Back' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, 20th Century Fox]

Wreck-It Ralph was one of Disney's biggest and best risks to date. It featured tons of gaming throwbacks and Easter Eggs that made gaming fans of all ages happy. As you've probably already heard, Wreck-It Ralph 2 will be called Ralph Breaks The Internet and in this sequel, we're definitely going to see lots more gaming references and Easter Eggs.

One Easter Egg that would be amazing to see is the popular hologram game in Star Wars, Dejarik. This game has been featured in tons of Star Wars titles, from The Force Awakens and A New Hope, to the animated series, Clone Wars and Rebels.

6. 'Monsters Inc.' x Star Wars

'Monsters Inc.', 'Return of The Jedi' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, 20th Century Fox]

Monsters Inc. and Star Wars are two totally different Disney-owned franchises that don't share a lot in common. However, one aspect the two franchises share is a range of weird, wacky and unusual monsters. Whether it's the huge, disgusting Jabba the Hutt in Star Wars, or the sneaky and creepy Randal in Monsters Inc., I think there's a lot of potential for some subtle crossover Easter Eggs with these franchises. Imagine seeing some of the Monsters Inc. characters in live-action?

7. 'Indiana Jones' x Infinity Stones

'Indiana Jones: The Last Crusade', 'Avengers: Infinity War' [Credit: Paramount Pictures, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]

As you may already know, Indiana Jones 5 will be hitting theatres in July 2020. While that is so far away, it gives all the more time to think of some awesome Easter Eggs and crossovers! We all know that Indiana Jones is a keen artefact collector, so imagine how cool it would be to see him come across an Infinity Stone? If you're an Indiana Jones fan, then you'll know this wouldn't be too far-fetched, given how wacky the ending to Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of The Crystal Skull was.

It's quite possible that we may never see any of these awesome crossovers, but as Disney fans, we can all dream. We know that Disney is prolific for sneaking the best Easter Eggs in to their movies, so why shouldn't they utilize all their assets? The most likely and exciting one on the list would have to be the idea of Marvel and Star Wars figurines in Toy Story. Either way, we need to see some of these happen in future Disney movies.

Let me know in the comments which Disney crossovers you'd love to see!