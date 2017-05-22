In Fall 2017, the movie adaptation of Derf Backderf's incredible comic book My Friend Dahmer is set for wide release. The story, as observed by a fellow high school student, sees the (d)evolution of Jeffrey Dahmer as a kid troubled by his increasingly twisted urges to a full-blown serial killer. It's an amazing comic, charting the development of a kid who was funny, eccentric, tortured and full of potential before his life took a darker path, providing the in-depth background that the mainstream media never provides about sensational cases such as Dahmer's. Check out 8 deeply disturbing things we learned from reading My Friend Dahmer.

8. The Laughs

'My Friend Dahmer' by Derf Backderf [Credit: Abrams Comic Arts]

Young Dahmer threw fake epileptic fits, had a funny walk and put on crazy voices. In fact, He was so funny and weird that "he became something of a bizarro school mascot."

7. The Yearbook

'My Friend Dahmer' by Derf Backderf [Credit: Abrams Comic Arts]

Dahmer's friends snuck him into loads of yearbook photos for groups and societies he was never a member of. In one, a teacher noticed and blacked his image out.

6. The Jogger

'My Friend Dahmer' by Derf Backderf [Credit: Abrams Comic Arts]

He was obsessed with a jogger who ran past his house every day. One day he waited for him with a bat — the only day the jogger never showed up. He wouldn't try again until years later.

5. The Fish

'My Friend Dahmer' by Derf Backderf [Credit: Abrams Comic Arts]

He once freaked a classmate out on a fishing trip by chopping his freshly caught fish up with a knife until it was completely mangled.

4. The Drinking

'My Friend Dahmer' by Derf Backderf [Credit: Abrams Comic Arts]

He was constantly drunk as a sophomore, using alcohol to numb himself and quieten his depraved sexual fantasies.

3. The Con

'My Friend Dahmer' by Derf Backderf [Credit: Abrams Comic Arts]

He tricked his way into the Vice-President's office on a school trip. What a waste of a brilliant mind.

2. The Prom

'My Friend Dahmer' by Derf Backderf [Credit: Abrams Comic Arts]

Dahmer went to his High School prom, taking a sophomore as his date. He abandoned her halfway through the night then drove her home in silence and shook her hand to say goodbye.

1. The Trunk

'My Friend Dahmer' by Derf Backderf [Credit: Abrams Comic Arts]

After his first murder — 19-year-old hitchhiker Steve Hicks — Dahmer was stopped by the cops after he swerved over the center line — with a dismembered body in his trunk. Unbelievably, the cops bought his story about transporting stinky garbage at 3am and let him go!

My Friend Dahmer: The Movie is due for release in Fall 2017.