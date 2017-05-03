*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2*

Within the MCU, there's a recurring theme of daddy issues. From Tony Stark's struggle to dismantle his father's business, to Thor's battle for his father's approval, the theme runs deep. None are quite as deep as Guardians of the Galaxy 2 though, with Star-Lord's relationship with his biological father, Ego, providing the main theme of the movie.

Although there is a serious element to Peter Quill's inner conflict when meeting his father after decades of absence, the backstory also opened the door for a hilarious cameo by '80s icon, David Hasselhoff.

Yes, although the Hoff may've let slip slightly before release that he'd feature in the film, his appearance comes as part of the type of gag Guardians has become adored for, making light of such "daddy issues" without reducing the sincerity of the plot.

David Hasselhoff's 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 2' Cameo Is A Quirky Highlight

After Ego introduces himself, Star-Lord confines in Gamora that — when he was younger — he used to keep a photograph of David Hasselhoff in his wallet and tell his friends that he was his father. Star-Lord explained his absence by claiming Hasselhoff was away touring throughout his childhood years.

Ego transforms into David Hasselhoff in 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Initially, the reference looks like it won't recur. However, Hasselhoff is mentioned a number of times after, which leads to his quirky, entertaining and completely apt appearance in #GuardiansoftheGalaxy2.

Ego gives an impassioned speech to his son #StarLord, convincing him that he always wanted to be in his life and provided him with role models. With the ability to manipulate matter, #Ego — played by another '80s icon Kurt Russell — then transforms into a living, breathing Hasselhoff to prove his point.

But That's Not All...

You can never have enough of the Hoff. In the colorful, jam-packed credits sequence, Hasselhoff again makes an appearance, this time featuring on a song on the official soundtrack by The Sneepers. Check out the song below:

In an interview with Radio Times, director James Gunn explained why he chose the Hoff as Star-Lord's father figure. He said:

"I think Hasselhoff was what I came up with from the beginning [for Peter’s boyhood hero]. Then when it came to the moment later in the movie, it’s a Hasselhoff scene with a great cameo [opportunity], and I contacted him and he was totally into it. I liked him so much that I wrote a song for him to sing over the end credits, which we had a great time recording. And so he’s become a good friend, he’s a great guy."

What did you make of David Hasselhoff's cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2?

(Source: Radio Times)