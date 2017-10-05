A few months ago, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced at San Diego Comic-Con that they'd landed none other than Michelle Pfeiffer to play Janet van Dyne in the upcoming entry into phase three, #AntManandTheWasp. This announcement was a major win not only for fans, but also for Evangeline Lilly, who'd been advocating for Pfeiffer to play the role of her mother ever since the sequel was announced.

In the first Ant-Man film, we learned that Janet had been trapped in the Quantum Realm after working with Hank Pym (#MichaelDouglas) to deactivate a Soviet nuclear missile. Sacrificing herself, Janet disappeared and was presumed dead by her family. With Pfeiffer's casting - and a little glimpse dropped near the end of the first film - we can safely assume that's not what happened. Now, with a new casting call looking for extras in a scene set to take place in a flashback to the '80s when van Dyne disappeared, we may finally know exactly what happened to Janet as she and Hank took their last flight.

The casting announcement also suggests we'll see Marvel utilizing those immaculate anti-aging CGI skills to bring young Hank and Janet front and center, much like they've expertly done in previous films like Ant-Man and Captain America: Civil War. The casting call in Georgia is looking for people of all ages to play Argentinian locals for a scene set in a park. The scene will take place in 1987, the year van Dyne disappeared, but does not state whether or not Pfeiffer's character will appear. Given Marvel's history with keeping plot points as secretive as a nuclear weapons program, this isn't really all that surprising.

The details are being kept tightly wrapped, as #Marvel is currently hard at work filming the sequel. Fans are hoping we'll get to see more of Hank and Janet's past while also exploring just what happened to Janet in the Quantum Realm and what it'll take to get her back.

Ant-Man and The Wasp is stacked with an incredible ensemble cast that includes returning stars #PaulRudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michael Pena, and Judy Greer. Joining for part two are the likes of Laurence Fishburn as Goliath, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, Hannah John-Karmen as Ghost, and Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch.

Ant-Man and The Wasp is currently slated for release on July 6, 2018.