Almost all comic book readers love to discuss which universe is better, #Marvel or #DC. As fans, we each have our own preferences and will debate them until we turn blue in the face. Although this debate will never have a definitive answer, it got me thinking about which characters might actually work better in the opposite comic book universe. So, here are nine heroes and villains I think could be even greater characters if they switched from Marvel to DC, and vice versa.

Ra's al Ghul and the League of Shadows (DC)

Every villain has a purpose in life. Ra's believes his is to bring a perfect environmental balance to the world. In order to do this, he has attempted to destroy the world as we know it using various means of attacks (I don't get it either, people - just go with it).

Ra's is one of Batman's most dangerous villains, but he'd probably feel more at home in Madripoor with the rest of the scum of the Earth. It wouldn't take him long to seize control from Viper or anyone else who tried to threaten his rule. His existence in the Marvel universe would also make him a great villain for Wolverine.

Wolverine may not be the detective Batman is, but Ra’s is far more likely to respect the adamantium mutant. Logan’s will to go further than Batman in order to get the job done would resonate with Ra’s, making him an interesting adversary for the character. I wouldn't be shocked if Talia (Ra's daughter) took a liking to Logan as well.

Ra's would also be an amazing villain for the Netflix Defenders, especially when pitted against Daredevil. Ra's trying to persuade Matt to join his cause would make for great storytelling - and I could see Elektra joining Ra's and his team willingly.

John Constantine (DC)

The one thing I've learned about magic in comic books is that using it comes with a price. For example, Dr. Strange has used magic so much that earthly food now turns to ash in his mouth. Just like Dr. Strange, Constantine understands the price of using magic the way he does. When he was fighting alongside Batman and his Insurgants, he understood that everything he did had a price and even sold pieces of his soul to get what he wanted.

Most people who use magic in the Marvel universe accept that they're not going to be understood by those who don't practice witchcraft. Constantine probably wouldn't be liked by anyone in the Marvel universe except one person; the literal son of Satan, Damian Hellstrom. If Constantine existed in Marvel comics, these two would almost certainly form a duo like two rockstars from the '80s. They are both horrible people, loners, and lady's men who do whatever it takes to get the job done.

We've already seen what a #Constantine show looks like on network television, and making the series as dark as possible on Netflix would be an instant hit.

Red Hood (DC)

(Credit: DC Comics)

Batman's former Robin is one of DC's most ruthless and cunning characters. He's Batman without the hangups about guns or killing. I've always thought Jason Todd would feel more at home in the Marvel Universe, working in a similar way to Frank Castle. In fact, a buddy of mine once called him "Ninja Punisher", which is certainly a fitting title for the character when you consider his escapades so far.

Staying on the streets and killing thugs, Marvel mob bosses like Hammer Head and Kingpin wouldn't stand a chance. He's ruthless enough to kill them face-to-face, but would have no problems killing them in their sleep.

A feud between Daredevil and Jason Todd would also be a comic book event to behold. Last but not least, pitting Red Hood against Punisher would make for a fantastic head-to-head. Who doesn't want to see those two battle it out, only for them to form an alliance in the end?

Captain Danvers (Marvel)

Carol Danvers has gone from Colonel to Avenger, becoming one of the most popular heroes in Marvel comics. In Civil War 2, she went beyond her usual boundaries and almost killed Tony Stark, believing that this was the right thing for the world. Because of those actions, the best place for her is the DC universe, standing by Amanda Waller's side.

This might seem like a brash claim, but let me explain. Carol wouldn't agree with Waller's methods initially, but because her way of thinking has changed, the ends would justify the means. Danvers and Waller could even come together and form a team of like-minded individuals, perhaps combining the Suicide Squad and the Thunderbolts Initiative. A squad including Deadshot and Harley Quinn with the Thunderbolts' Moonstone (Quinn and Moonstone were both psychiatrists) would be fantastic.

Thor (Marvel)

In a universe full of over-powered beings, #Thor would fit right in with the DC gang. The universe is known to have some of the most powerful beings in comic books, giving Thor an opportunity to go against the likes of Superman, Darkseid, SHAZAM and #WonderWoman.

Thor has a rule where he won't use his full power against mortals, but there are many DC heroes and villains that are more than mere mortals - giving him the chance to show off his full strength. This would be the perfect place for Thor to let loose and really test himself.

DC Comics also makes the best comic book cartoons, and Thor deserves an amazing animated series. Cataloging Thor as DC's Asgardian prince would be a cool new concept if writers were to pit him against Black Adam. Thor has fought many strong beings in his day (Gladiator, Hercules, Hulk), but none of them are quite as arrogant and ruthless as Black Adam.

Iceman (Marvel)

Iceman has never been an Avenger, which is befuddling to many Marvel fans. It can't be blamed on his childish antics when Spider-Man, Eric O'Grady, and Deadpool have been Avengers for years, nor can it be his power level, given that Thor is intimidated by Iceman's potential. If he were a part of the DC universe, the Justice League would have seen the potential in Iceman and brought him in immediately.

With the kind of people Iceman would be forced to fight in DC Comics, he might have reached his potential years ago. Captain Cold, Mr. Freeze, and Icicle may have mastered their craft, but they can't hold a frozen candle to Iceman.

Iceman could be used similarly to Plastic Man by the Justice League. He's a joker, but is also one of their more powerful members. By switching universes, Iceman would add some much needed levity to the darkness of the DCU.

Hank McCoy a.k.a Beast (Marvel)

Hank McCoy is a genius who, despite his appearance, would prefer to use his intellect to solve problems. With this in mind, the Justice League is the perfect place for Hank. He could spend all his time in the Hall of Justice or in the Watchtower. Hank would also love the Justice League's no killing policy. In particular, it would be amazing to see how he would interact with Martian Manhunter.

Gambit (Marvel)

Gambit may be a hero in the Marvel Universe, but in DC, he would be a villain. Not only would he be a villain, but he'd probably end up being one of Batman's more annoying adversaries. Since Gambit has a tendency to annoy everyone around him, it would only take Batman one encounter to decidedly hate him forever. On the other hand, Catwoman would absolutely love Gambit. They're practically perfect for each other.

If he belonged to DC, Gambit would have Suicide Squad written all over him.

Green Arrow (DC)

#GreenArrow may be a #JusticeLeague member, but he'd be a better fit for Luke Cage's Avengers because Queen has always been more concerned by what's going on with ordinary people than space aliens and magical beings.

When Prometheus needed to be put down, it was Green Arrow who was willing to get his hands dirty and take him out for good with an arrow to the head. While Steve Rogers and others may not be comfortable with Wolverine or Thor killing, they have learned to understand that this is how the world works.

It would be amazing to see Oliver Queen and Tony Stark interact during the lighter moments of an Avengers mission, given their similar backgrounds. That wouldn't be good news for Hawkeye though, as Green Arrow might take his place as the Avengers' most valued marksman.

Which Character do you think should make Marvel/DC switch? Let me know in the comments below.