If there's anything children of the '90s love, it's a healthy dose of nostalgia. Whether it's live-action remakes of Disney's classic animations or the resurgence of '90s fashion (I'm talking the rebirth of chokers and crop tops), the era of grunge and "Mmmbop" is making a comeback. And now, streaming platforms like Hulu and Netflix are even getting in on the action by supplying a list of everyone's favorite '90s shows.

That's right, some classics of the '90s are available for your binge-watching pleasure. From Rugrats to Friends, this indispensable list will give you access to perhaps the most colorful and happiest decade of our time. So gather your '90s TV snacks (I recommend Wonder Balls and Dunk-a-roos), blop down on a bean bag chair, and re-watch these 15 shows from the '90s on Netflix or Hulu:

15. Rugrats

Streaming On: Hulu

Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, and the rebellious cousin Angelica had Nickelodeon watchers immersed in the misadventures of five amusing toddlers on Rugrats. The series lasted about fifteen years before it was briefly cancelled, and then picked back up in 1996. Its popularity then led to The Rugrats Movie in 1998, among other feature films. Afterwards, audiences missed the characters so much that they created a spin-off of the babies now ten years older in All Grown Up.

14. Doug

Streaming On: Hulu

Who could forget Doug and his famous alter-ego, Quailman: The confident hero who thought it necessary to wear his underpants over his cargo shorts. Doug had a cast full of colorful characters. Most notable was his friend blue friend Skeeter, his dramatic sister Judy, and the high-pitched bully, Roger. It also had a catchy theme song — that will probably be stuck in your head now. Sorry.

13. Power Puff Girls

'The Powerpuff Girls' [Credit: Cartoon Network]

Streaming On: Hulu

This animated series premiered on Cartoon Network in 1995 and lasted ten whole years following Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup in their crime-fighting adventures. Originally, when creator Craig McKracken pitched the idea, the working title for the show was Whoopass Stew! Thankfully, it was changed to The Powerpuff Girls before it became a Cartoon Cartoons. The childish, yet adorable girls were a concoction mixed by their "father" Professor Utonium, and recently a fourth Powerpuff girl was announced.

12. Animaniacs

'Animaniacs' [Credit: Amblin Entertainment]

Streaming On: Netflix

Looking back, I realize I never quite knew what the Animaniacs were. Are they mice? Cats? The show was originally aired on Fox Kids from 1993-1995 and was then picked up from The WB for another three years. The episodes were filled with a variety of characters, and a surprising amount of adult humor that you might be able to catch this time around.

11. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers [Credit: ABC]

Streaming On: Netflix

After the rebirth of the Power Rangers in the recent 2017 film, I felt the need to go back and watch the phenomenon that was the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers from the 1990s. While the graphics of the show are hysterically outdated compared to the latest feature film, it's charming to watch the original Red, Blue, Black, Pink, and Yellow Rangers in action fighting the OG Rita Repulsa.

10. Goosebumps

Streaming On: Netflix

The Goosebumps series is based off of the hugely successful kids horror books by R.L. Stine. The anthology was re-purposed for television on The WB and Fox Kids in 1995. The series last four seasons, which was just enough time to bring R.L. Stine's creepy crawlies to the small screen and scar us for life. Most recently, the Goosebumps phenomenon was made into a film which was moderately received by audiences.

9. Pokémon

'Pokemon' [Credit: TV Tokyo]

Streaming On: Netflix

For those of you who didn't quite understand the Pokémon Go craze from last year, you can now familiarize yourself with the original 180 Pokémon by watching the first batch of the series on Netflix. This popular anime show fellows Ash Ketchum gathering badges and Pokemon alongside Pikachu, Misty, and Brock on his quest to become a Pokémon Master (because you "gotta catch 'em all")!

8. Bill Nye the Science Guy

'Bill Nye the Science Guy' [Credit: PBS]

Streaming On: Netflix

Despite, Bill's recent controversy in the media, those of us who grew up in the '90s were partial to the quick-witted science man in the bow tie known as Billy Nye the Science Guy. The show's fast-paced and humorous take on everyday science experiments led to a successful five seasons from 1993 to 1998 on PBS.

7. Freaks and Geeks

'Freaks and Geeks' [Credit: NBC]

Streaming On: Netflix

This show spawned on the tail end of the '90s and only last one season. However, despite it's short-lived success, Freaks and Geeks is a show that has always been remembered. The story follows the adolescent life of McKinley High's freak group (Lindsay, Daniel, Kim, Nick, Kim) and alongside its geeks (Sam, Neal, and Bill).

6. Xena: Warrior Princess

'Xena: The Warrior Princess [Credit: Renaissance Pictures]

Streaming On: Netflix and Hulu

Xena became a fantasy cult classic after it's six season run in the 1990s. Played by Lucy Lawless, Xena highlighted a strong female protagonist that audiences of all ages and genders took to.

5. The X-Files

'The X Files' [Credit: 20th Television]

Streaming On: Netflix and Hulu

This science fiction drama is known for its expertly blended cocktail of FBI meets supernatural. The X-Files starred Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) and was received so well, that it was made into two feature films and was revived for its tenth season 2016. And earlier this year, Fox announced that the eleventh season is set to come out in 2018!

4. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' [Credit: 20th Television]

Streaming On: Netflix and Hulu

Played by the gorgeous Sarah Michelle Gellar, Buffy Summers slayed many a vampire in this hit show created by Joss Whedon. Alongside Willow and the rest of the "Scooby Gang" of Sunnydale High, Buffy became one of the vastly successful '90s shows that fans still love today.

3. Saved By The Bell

'Saved By The Bell' [Credit: NBC]

Streaming On: Netflix and Hulu

Although this show started in 1989, Saved by the Bell ran into the early 1990s, and it's such a classic that we had to include it. This sitcom is responsible for well-known stars such as Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mario Lopez who made up part of the Bayside High gang.

2. The Wonder Years

'The Wonder Years' [Credit: ABC]

Streaming On: Netflix

Another show that started in the '80s (1988 to be exact), this coming-of-age story flowed well into the '90s. It was set in the late 1960s and picked up on the extreme changes of that time showcasing the Arnold family, with a spotlight on young Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) and his friends Paul and Winnie. Kevin and Winnie's relationship later set the precedent for America's dream couple for years to come.

1. Friends

Streaming On: Netflix

Perhaps the most successful TV show of the 1990s, Friends earned commercial success by simply showing the charismatic lives of everyday 20-somethings in New York City. Audiences were delighted by the ups and downs of Monica, Rachael, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross for over a decade. Thankfully, we can now watch this evergreen comedy show on Netflix, and enjoy the pivotal moments and inside jokes the Friends series brought us.

And the list goes on! If none of these classics stroke your sense of nostalgia, there are plenty more to choose from. These shows are a starter kit for anyone who missed out on this glorious decade. Meanwhile others can rediscover fond memories as a youngster in a world filled with jean jackets, scrunchies, and bad puns.

Which one of these shows was your favorite? Tell us in the comments below!